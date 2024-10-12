I Didn't Think I'd Ever Enjoy Marvel As Much Again After Endgame. Then Agatha All Along Changed That

So, we all stopped caring a little about the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a time, right?

I mean that in the best way possible. After Avengers: Endgame, there was so much up in the air as to what the MCU was going to be. Obviously, we knew that the idea of a Marvel multiverse was going to become a big thing, but all we really got for a time were selected stories that didn’t seem to have a real connection to each other from new TV shows and movies, whereas it felt that in a lot of other MCU films, there were so many connections. The MCU didn’t feel the same anymore, and for a time, I really didn’t think I’d enjoy Marvel as much as I did before.

However, Agatha All Along has finally begun to release as part of the 2024 TV schedule , and while we’re only a few episodes in, I have a feeling that this show is what’s going to bring me back to the MCU – so let’s get into why.

WandaVision Was Certainly One Of My Favorite Post-Endgame Shows

Before I even get into the other movies and TV shows post-Endgame, I’ll state my bias right here – I’ve always loved Scarlet Witch and her best moments, and that means I was a massive fan of WandaVision.

I was one of those fans who fully supported the show as soon as it was announced. I watched it the first week it came out and loved that with every episode, theories came out and the series only grew in popularity. Did the show end up going any of those routes? No, not really, but man, what a time to be a Marvel fan, am I right?

That honestly means that I would probably end up liking Agatha All Along in some way because I loved WandaVision so much. But I had my doubts, especially after the shows and movies that followed.

I Did Enjoy Some Post-Endgame Films And Shows, But Most Missed The Mark

It’s not that I don’t enjoy the post-Endgame shows and movies. There are plenty I have, all of which I’ve gone over in my article regarding my rewatch of the entire MCU . There’s plenty to love.

I have always been a huge fan of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. I loved Moon Knight. Of course, I was one of the many who enjoyed the heck out of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the well-done fan service of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

But before Endgame, it just felt like hit after hit with these films, and then post-Endgame, it just didn’t have that same feeling. Some stood out, but most of the shows and movies were just… forgettable. Eternals was shot beautifully, but I can barely remember any of the characters' names. The Marvels was alright, but not nearly the same quality as other films. And Thor: Love and Thunder was… not something I want to talk about.

Even Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could have been so much better if there wasn’t so much already spoiled beforehand or theorized. And don’t even get me started on Secret Invasion and Echo, both of which were pretty forgettable in the grand scheme of things.

Deadpool & Wolverine has undoubtedly been a winner for the MCU, but personally, I think Agatha All Along is where real Marvel fans are going to come back.

Agatha All Along Dares To Cross Boundaries The MCU Doesn’t Do As Often

Before I even get into the story, let me just give Agatha All Along its flowers for diving into boundaries that the MCU has rarely ever crossed. I mean, a straight-up confirmation of an LGBTQ+ romance in the fourth episode ? A near kiss? Literally talking about child sacrifice? Come on, that sort of stuff doesn’t happen often.

Now, even with just that, the inclusivity of this show is off the charts. For someone like me, a young Latina woman, it is heavenly to see so many diverse faces in a show such as this, who are all working together and building a community. That’s something we really don’t get to see that often in the MCU, and it’s honestly a nice refresher for the types of stories that we’re going to get down the line that combine many of these characters.

And obviously there's a female-led cast. We’ve seen it before with The Marvels, but that film felt like such a joke in comparison to this. These characters have stories, ones that impact you from the moment you learn them and make you want to route for them. And for that, I have to give it praise.

The Story Is Perfect For Spooky Season

I don’t know who decides when these shows come out, but releasing Agatha All Along during this time of year was an absolutely perfect choice. If this series had come out in July, March or even December, I can almost guarantee that it wouldn’t have done nearly as well as it’s doing now.

The marketing has been perfect, but the story is absolutely stellar for the spooky season. So many people will turn into this show just for the vibes of witchcraft, wizardry and horror—and that, in turn, will bring in viewers, as we have seen after each episode.

But it’s not just that—combining the spooky elements with this idea of sisterhood (really just found family in general), mixed in with comedy, is the perfect tale for a show like this. Heck, even the addition of Teen, and how he perfectly complements the witches with his lack of experience but pure resilience, works so well.

The Characters All Have Distinct Personalities That I Can See Incorporated Into Future Marvel Projects

This is another big thing that Agatha All Along has going for it. Besides Agatha herself (because Kathryn Hahn is excellent), the characters of this coven are so distinct and memorable that you can easily see them fitting into other MCU projects – which is exactly what happened with WandaVision.

I mean, you can fit any of them into a solo Scarlet Witch movie, but I can see Teen being part of a possible Young Avengers film or see Rio Vadal being in some villain movie or the big baddie of another Marvel film. Everyone I can see incorporated in some way, and that’s what makes them such great additions.

The Series Genuinely Makes Me Hopeful For The Future Of The MCU

Look, I loved Deadpool & Wolverine as a longtime fan of that character, but everyone said that this movie was what would bring the MCU back. And sure, if you want to think box office, that’s the case, considering that movie made over $1 billion and is the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time .

But I truly think Agatha All Along is the real future of the MCU and the real measure of success, because the number of people who have tuned in to see this show is phenomenal.

It shows that, yes, we do care about pre-established characters, but we also care about new stories. We care about new characters, new details and new lore, as long as it’s delivered in an entertaining way that makes sense to the narrative of the MCU. That doesn’t bastardize the content that we all already know of from the comics. That honors the source material while also adding to it as well.

That’s what Agatha All Along does. Sure, certain people can only review-bomb it all they want, but Agatha All Along’s numbers don’t lie – people want these types of shows, and honestly, this is what makes me hopeful that the MCU could be as good as it once was. It’ll never be pre-Endgame again, but it can be something different in the same way – and that’s what I’m looking forward to.

While spooky season is still very much underway, I can’t wait to see what comes next for these characters – and what the MCU has in store for them.