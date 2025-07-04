Anyone Who's Skipping Out On Ironheart For Certain 'Reasons' Is Missing Out

If you know me, you know I'm a big fan of superheroes. Of course, a big reason why was originally was due to the MCU.

Yes, the MCU, which once felt as if it ruled the world. Going to a movie was an event that we all looked forward to. Now, in an age where we’re all a little superhero-fatigued, it’s rare that we find a show or movie from that universe that really captures the lightness as well as the quality of some of the original MCU movies .

But honestly, I think Ironheart is really up there, and it’s a shame that a lot of people aren’t checking it out nearly as much as they should.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

MCU TV Shows Have Been Hit Or Miss

First things first, let’s talk about the MCU TV shows , overall. While there are plenty of upcoming Marvel movies that I’m sure we’re all looking forward to, like the long-awaited Fantastic Four reboot or the next Avengers movies, it feels as if the MCU TV shows haven't been as popular lately.

I mean, sure, Daredevil: Born Again was a big hit, but I think that’s also mainly because it showcased actors reprising characters from a past series. It was a show that everyone was eagerly anticipating. Other than that, when was the last time there was a significant amount of hype for an MCU TV show? I really can’t remember.

I think that’s because most have been hit or miss. You can have a runaway hit like WandaVision or Hawkeye, but then you could also have bombs like Secret Invasion, She-Hulk (even though I enjoyed the series), and Echo. There are all moments of fun in those series, but in comparison to some of the others, they’re not nearly as good.

Because of this, fans have developed a lot of whiplash, and as a result, the hype for any new MCU TV show has significantly declined. But now, Ironheart has finally come out – and I have to say, I love it. So much.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Ironheart Is Such A Fun Time And A Breath Of Fresh Air

Look, I knew I was going to love Riri Williams the first time I saw her in Wakanda Forever. She just had this spunk, attitude, and charisma that the MCU was lacking for some time. In that film, which was particularly poignant considering the real-world circumstances surrounding its production, following the passing of Chadwick Boseman, she was a ray of light.

So, of course, when I found out a TV series would follow her, I was excited – more so than others, but we’ll get to that in a bit.

This show is excellent and a breath of fresh air, especially considering everything else going on in the MCU and the world as a whole.

While critics have called it “a bit of a mess,” it’s still enjoyable. Is it perfect? No, not by any means. But there’s still a lot to love.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Ryan Coogler Delivers Some Intense Action And A Fun Story As A Producer

One of the big draws for me when I first started watching this was that Ryan Coogler was acting as a producer on the show. As someone who has fallen in and out of love with Marvel over the years, Coogler's involvement was a big green flag for me.

Obviously, everyone is familiar with him now, but if for some odd reason you aren’t, he directed both Black Panther movies, as well as the first Creed film, and recently had success with Sinners in theaters. That movie reminded me of why I love film , so I have an intense admiration for Coogler’s work.

Having him as an executive producer on this was the move. Because really, this almost feels like an extension of Wakanda Forever.

No, it’s not the same story whatsoever, but it feels like the same tone. It’s an exploration of Riri's life, delving deeper into not only her intelligence but also how her technology interacts with magic. It’s whimsical technological warfare, and those are three words I would never think to combine.

While Coogler isn’t the only producer on this miniseries, you can feel his impact on the show, mixed with the talent of the creator, Chinaka Hodge. The action, combined with the story, makes this a fun time.

(Image credit: Marvel Entertainment)

Riri Williams Is An Amazing Protagonist

I might get hate for this, but I love Riri Williams the most out of the new, younger heroes. More than Kate Bishop and Wiccan and everyone else. I absolutely love her and I don’t care who knows.

First off, Dominique Thorne needs every kind of job after this because, wow, she’s so enjoyable as Riri. She has become one of those characters where I literally could not picture another actress playing her at this point, and that’s a huge compliment. She rocks the personality and the wit, and I need so much more.

Overall, Riri’s character perfectly exemplifies how you really don’t have to try too hard to make a character likable. You need to make them relatable, and she is. While she’s obviously brilliant, she’s also funny, has her struggles, and uses the best of her mind to make sure she succeeds.

That’s the kind of hero we all like. It’s a reason why I ended up enjoying superheroes like Spider-Man, Daredevil, and, of course, Iron Man – because they feel a little more relatable and they rely solely on their smarts and skills to get out of tricky situations. They aren’t Gods or super soldiers. I love characters like that, and Riri falls in that category.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

If You're Not Watching Because She Wears An Iron Man Suit, Or For Who She IS, You Need To Read The Comics

I’m not even going to get into the significant details about why people aren’t watching this show. But if you aren’t, you’re seriously missing out.

Sure, some not-so-nice-named people will review-bomb Ironheart just because of her character, and to that, I really have nothing to say to you. If that’s how you choose to live your life, I hope you find fulfilment in that because I genuinely can’t understand your point of view.

For those who are less than inclined to watch it because she feels too close to Iron Man, I’m telling you this is not Iron Man. At all. Sure, the suit is reminiscent of his – hence the name Ironheart – but Riri is not Tony Stark, and that’s a good thing. It would be a copout to create another version of that character as a young woman.

Instead, they gave Riri her own personality, goals and virtues, and created a standout character who happens to have an Iron Man suit. Think of her as a variant of Spider-Man – same powers, different morals and values. That’s what I love about it.