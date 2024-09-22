Agatha All Along Is Quietly Crushing With Audiences And Just Beat Captain America: The First Avenger In One Major Area

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe-set show, Agatha All Along , has finally arrived and seemingly cast a spell upon fans. After only two episodes, devotees seem to be discussing the Kathryn Hahn-led fantasy series on social media. It’s early, but it seems the MCU entry – which is on one of the best streaming services , Disney+ – has already noticed a few solid accomplishments. As the show quietly strikes a chord with audiences, it would seem that it’s managed to surpass Captain America: The First Avenger in one major area.

It would seem that in some corners of the Internet, Agatha All Along is experiencing a little trolling, as some MCU shows before it did. However, it still seems that it’s managed to conjure up a solid fanbase already, at least based on its Rotten Tomatoes audience score. As of this writing, the series has an 81% audience rating on the aggregator site, and that score puts it ahead of The First Avenger’s audience score, which is 75% . When it comes to their critics’ ratings, the productions are currently tied at 80%.

When I think about the Marvel movies in order , I’m reminded of the fact that 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger is one of the most underrated entries in the cinematic universe. Despite that, it still surprises me that it only has a 75% audience score. Nevertheless, I’d never want to take anything away from the Agatha Harkness-centered limited series. The creative team behind the show deserve credit for the work they’ve put in.

Among the elements of Agatha All Along that fans seem to find appealing is the show’s aesthetic. In many ways, it maintains the somewhat off-kilter vibe that was established on WandaVision but expands on it as well. With this spinoff, Jac Schaeffer (who was showrunner on the parent show as well) takes audiences into a deep dive into the world of witches. With that comes a few creepy moments as well as plenty of camp, which can be a powerful tool.

It seems Jac Schaeffer was particularly interested in grabbing the audience's attention by injecting some fresh elements into the story. While chatting with CinemaBlend, Schaeffer discussed her creative intent (while dodging Wanda Maximoff questions ). The EP also talked about taking risks, even admitting that she didn’t think Disney would allow her to include a certain piece of dialogue in Episode 1. Based on the reception to the series thus far, I’d say that her efforts were not in vain.

Set three years after the events of WandaVision, Agatha All Along focuses on the titular witch as she attempts to regain her powers following her battle with Wanda a.k.a. the Scarlet Witch. To accomplish her goal, Harkness teams up with the enigmatic Teen in order to form a coven and make the dangerous trek down the Witches’ Road. Many are surely eager to know what lies at the end of their journey, though I’d say that before anyone gets ahead of themselves, they should just enjoy the ride.

I’m curious as to whether the supernatural show manages to surpass any other MCU shows or movies – after the excellent Captain America: The First Avenger – in any other sort of metric. And, even if it doesn’t, the creatives can take comfort in knowing that they’ve managed to one-up one of the MCU’s most important titles when it comes to audience reception.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors