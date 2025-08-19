Eagle-Eyed Fans Are Pointing Out Sweet Connections Between Thor And Loki I’d Never Realized

There are a lot of great stories that have been told in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but one of the best has to be the relationship between Thor and Loki. Over the course of the Infinity Saga, Thor and Loki go through a lot together, but there are even more connections between the pair than I realized.

A post on Instagram, which contains a different social media post, is going viral that makes reference to the complex relationship between Thor and Loki. Specifically, it references that in each of the first two Avengers movies, Thor, who believes his brother to be dead in both cases, is wearing tributes to his Loki, though they’re not the easiest thing to see. The post reads...

i can't believe thor wearing arm guards with loki's helmet on them in avengers AND thor having a strand of Loki's hair braided into his own hair in age of ultron are both real things that the costume department did and loki still has the gall to ask poor thor "did ypu mourn me?" like yes loki you made your jock brother so sad that he started accessorizing

Loki dies so many times in the MCU that it’s difficult to keep track. Each time Thor discovers that his brother isn’t dead, it’s kind of a big deal. When Thor mentions how terrible it was when he thought Loki was dead after the pair are reunited in Thor: Ragnarok, the trickster god asks if his brother mourned him. Clearly he did.

I had never noticed these particular costume references before, but they are certainly there. By the time we see Thor in Avengers he knows his brother is alive, but clearly his armor was made before that. I found Thor’s hair in Avengers: Age of Ultron to be an especially nice touch as it’s never made reference to in the film, but it’s absolutely there.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

And of course, these aren’t the only references to Thor’s love of his deceased brother. When Loki dies for a third time, at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, Thor goes all out to show the love he has for his brother. As one commenter on the post above mentioned, saying…

And the fact that he had Loki's helmet tattooed on his back in love and thunder

This item is a bit harder to miss, as the shot of a naked Thor in Love and Thunder makes sure you see it, though it’s still possible you forgot it was there.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

It’s been quite the journey for Thor and Loki, and it’s possible that journey isn’t quite over yet. Loki still lives in the MCU, or at least a Variant of him does, and we know that both Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston are part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast. The brothers being reunited yet again is certainly possible, even likely considering not bringing them together at least briefly would feel like a lost opportunity.

Thor and Loki have certainly been through a lot recently, with Loki taking on oversight of the multiverse and Thor becoming a father. The pair certainly would have a lot to talk about.