Latest MCU Update Is Another Blow To Blade Fans Waiting For Mahershala Ali To Take Over

Let’s all agree to keep our fangs checked and behind closed lips throughout the duration of this story, no matter how much we might want to go into a rage. Yet another Blade-related update has surfaced within the MCU, and while it isn’t an additional nail in the coffin of Mahershala Ali’s standalone Blade movie, it is a another big blow to fans desperately waiting for Marvel to actually give the talented actor something to do.

In the aftermath of Marvel rumors pointing to a lack of urgency regarding the daywalker’s long road to reboot, the one strand of hope some fans remained attached to surrounded Ali potentially voicing Blade for the upcoming MCU TV show Marvel Zombies, which will be available to stream in October via Disney+ subscription. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case at all.

According to ComicBook.com, the upcoming R-rated MCU series will feature an iteration of the dhampir, with voice-acting duties delivered by The Chicago Code and Good Behavior vet Todd Williams.

Williams will be providing his talents to play Blade Knight. No not the Kirby character, but a What If...? interpretation that mashes up Eric Brooks with Moon Knight Marc Spector. Williams will, perhaps unsurprisingly, also be the voice of Spector and MK.

Given this update wasn't shared with any direct relation to Mahershala Ali, it's unclear exactly why we're getting yet another on-screen Blade that won't feature the actor cast to play him. (With the other one being Wesley Snipes' reprised character in Deadpool and Wolverine.) Given how many live-action MCU actors do lend their voices to animated projects, there's always a minimal amount of curiosity anytime a hero or villain is recast. The same definitely goes here, considering the only time Ali and Blade actually dovetailed was in the Eternals post-credits scene.

Interestingly enough, and also not connected, Todd Williams provides the voice for the Invincible character Titan in Season 2, having replaced the actor who starred in Season 1. That actor? Mahershala Ali.

The OG Blade screenwriter David Goyer shared his own confusion about Snipes reprising the daywalker for D&W, and shared that he's asked Marvel if they want his help in scripting Blade's official MCU debut, but to no avail. Maybe after this animated version dies, THAT'S when Ali's version can officially rise up. Or, you know, not.

Marvel Zombies is set to debut all four episodes on Disney+ starting on September 24, 2025.