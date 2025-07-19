The Fantastic Four: First Steps Has Screened, And ‘Fantastic’ Is Just One Of The Words Being Used To Describe The MCU Movie
Pundits have thoughts on the latest MCU film.
Considerable buzz has swirled around The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the latest entry on the schedule of upcoming Marvel movies. The Matt Shakman-directed superhero flick is not only another installment in the sprawling Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it also marks the franchise’s first solo film starring the beloved quartet of heroes. Given that, there’s been a lot of speculation regarding whether the film will live up to expectations. Well, the movie has now screened, and those who’ve seen it are using positive superlatives to describe it.
Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated 2025 movie release screened at the end of the week, and members of the press and more took to X to share their thoughts. It was probably a given that those who’d enjoy the film would describe it as “fantastic.” However, @filmsbyJuan’s post gives the impression that that shouldn’t be the only term used to sum up the movie:
That’s some serious praise, and it could provide some optimism for those who’ve been somewhat on the fence about this latest reboot of the FF. What particularly stands out to me, as a fan, are the comments about the cast being top-notch. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach play the eponymous superhero team. While Quinn is singled out in the reaction above, Screen Rant’s Ash Crossan spotlights another one of the core characters in her own reaction:
The praise for the characters is seemingly a testament to the ambitions of not only Matt Shakeman but also producer Kevin Feige, who’s also the president of Marvel Studios. Feige spoke with CinemaBlend in 2024, and he explained to us that his main “focus” for the film was nailing down the dynamics between the main heroes, who are a family in addition to a team. Andrew J. Salazar of DiscussingFilm also has kind words to share about the interpersonal dynamics amongst the team:
As alluded to in these early reactions, what makes The Fantastic Four: First Steps unique amongst other films in the MCU (which are streamable with a Disney+ subscription) is that it’s set in an alternate universe. That world sports a retro-futuristic style that’s reminiscent of the ‘60s, which is actually when Stan Lee and Jack Kirby co-created the team. Phase Hero’s Brandon Davis mostly enjoyed the film, visuals and all, though he admits that narrative didn’t “hook” him as he would’ve liked:
When it comes to the narrative, First Steps picks up with Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm a few years after they gained superpowers and became a team. The group must step up as their world faces the threat of the planet-eating entity Galactus, who wants something very personal from both Reed and Sue. It seems Matt Shakman was able to craft a compelling narrative here, and pundit George McKay has a massive compliment:
Whew, that’s quite a declaration! Marvel has indeed released some excellent films over the years, so there is a serious bar that needs to be cleared. Nevertheless, these reactions are enough to get me hyped for the First Steps and make me confident that Matt Shakman – who also directed episodes of WandaVision – and co. did their due diligence.
What ultimately matters, of course, is what you think of the film when you see it. On that note, be aware that The Fantastic Four: First Steps finally hits theaters on July 25.
