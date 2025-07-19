I Love How Marvel Is Hyping The New Fantastic Four, And Other Studios Should Take Notice

Okay, so other movie companies should take note of the marketing for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

When it comes to any upcoming Marvel movie , I’m sure most of the time, you will be surrounded by marketing in many different ways. Whether it’s the new Avengers films coming out in a few years or some other big-named franchise like Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we are going to get bombarded by commercials, posters, and the like.

However, I am thoroughly impressed with the marketing efforts surrounding The Fantasic Four: First Steps. And I have to talk about it.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Marvel Has Done Well With Its Marketing, But Fantastic Four Has Gone A Step Further With Its Magazine Images And More

Marvel has consistently excelled in its marketing efforts. Back during the Infinity Saga in the Marvel movies order , I feel it didn’t really need to be marketed as much because Marvel films were considered a whole event with each release. It hasn’t quite been the same since Endgame – we’ve gotten close with releases like Deadpool & Wolverine and the good type of fan-service with Spider-Man: No Way Home , but nothing crazy.

However, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has taken it a step further with its marketing, more than any other Marvel film that I can think of. For the press, the releases are often typed up in a vintage 1960s typewriter format, which is impressive. But for the public? Gosh, it’s been so fun.

The marketing is making this team feel like a brand in their universe in a unique way that we haven’t seen in many other Marvel films. Like, take this magazine cover that is an advertisement for the movie and features The Thing, of all people, on the cover of Men’s Health Magazine (via DiscussingFilm ):

The Thing on the cover of Men’s Health Magazine. pic.twitter.com/zpgOEjkZNNJuly 15, 2025

That is so creative and I love it! Or, the fact that somehow, this movie has a partnership with Zillow, of all companies, and that you are physically able to see the Baxter Building from the movie – no, seriously, check it out right here!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The amount of work that has gone into this campaign is on a whole new level.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

It Makes The Movie That Much More Anticipated

Look, the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been anticipated for years at this point.

It feels like Marvel can never quite get this story right, but it seems like all the cards have fallen into place with this casting and story -- even if John Malkovich's character was unfortunately cut - and many fans are going to see this film.

But this marketing makes it so much more anticipated. The fact that Marvel is allocating significant funds for this movie and forming these partnerships speaks volumes to the support they have for this film.

That’s invaluable in today’s modern movie world – and something I totally love.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Other Movie Companies Need To Take Notes And Allocate The Proper Marketing Budget

Movie companies everywhere should take note of this. Seriously. This is the type of marketing we need.

People wonder why movies like Elio have horrible box offices , and I think it’s because they often stick to the age-old tale of putting a trailer before a YouTube video or on TV and relying on word of mouth. That may not be enough these days.

If you want a film to hit it big, you have to think outside the box. People can skip ads now. A lot of young people don’t have a cable subscription nowadays, which means there have to be new ways to stand out. And this? This is beyond that.

This is on the level for the Barbie marketing team. Close to the Wicked marketing pink-and-green team that was everywhere in November 2024. This is excellent marketing, and I would love to see many more movie companies adopting a similar approach.

I, for one, can’t wait to see The Fantastic Four: First Steps. And if you don’t mind, I’m going to go check out the Baxter Building just for fun.