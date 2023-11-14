Ke Huy Quan On The 'Cosmic Connection' Between His Loki Character Ouroboros And The Goonies' Data
There's a remarkable connection for Ke Huy Quan between Loki and The Goonies.
It has truly been a wonderful experience to watch the career resurgence of Ke Huy Quan. The child star is now an Oscar winner after taking years away from acting. And now he’s joined the MCU thanks to Loki in the role of Ouroboros, a character very popular with fans. And it turns out had he something of a connection to what may be his other very popular character from his younger days: as Data in The Goonies.
Speaking with TV Insider, Ke Huy Quan talked about the fact that Ouroboros and Data certainly have significant parallels of their own, aside from The Goonies easter eggs found in Loki, as both are characters who are very technically focused. They’re both the members of their respective teams who need to come up with just the right gadget at the right moment. But There’s even more to it than that, as Loki was filmed at a sound stage connected to one of Data’s favorites, the James Bond franchise. Quan calls it a “cosmic connection” saying…
Data’s own gadgets are clearly inspired by the James Bond movie franchise. They’re all a bit fantastic, but like James Bond, they always work. Data obviously sees himself as a version of 007, and for The Goonies, (which was released in 1985) Roger Moore was James Bond. Moore’s final Bond movie A View To A Kill came out the same year as The Goonies, so this would have been the Bond Data grew up with.
The Goonies played a role in Quan joining Everything Everywhere All At Once. So it seems that the movie continues to pay dividends for the actor, even decades later.
It’s certainly a fitting way for Ke Huy Quan to move forward with his newly refreshed career. Maybe the next step is an appearance in an actual James Bond movie. It’s time to reboot the franchise anyway. He’d honestly make a great Bond, though he’s likely too old for the part now, but every good Bond needs a Q.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.
Most Popular
By Carly Levy
By Erik Swann
By Dirk Libbey
By Adam Holmes