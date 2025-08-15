Outlander: Blood Of My Blood Will Keep A Major Part Of The OG Series, But It Has Me Very Worried For One Of The Couples

Outlander: Blood of My Blood hit the 2025 TV schedule recently, and just in its double-episode opening has managed to bring fans a lot of what makes Outlander so great. We’re already knee deep in the love stories of Ellen and Brian (Jamie’s eventual parents) and Julia and Henry (Claire’s parents), and have been treated to men in kilts , harrowing scenes of war, and political machinations. However, with the prequel keeping a major part of its parent show, I’m now super concerned about one of the couples.

Which Part Of Outlander Will Blood Of My Blood Continue?

The premiere of Outlander: Blood of My Blood not only delivered stunning opening credits that feature a brand new banger of a theme song that perfectly fits in the show’s universe, but also managed to both alter franchise canon in a cool way and give fans more Outlander time travel by showing us that Claire’s parents didn’t die when she was young , but were thrown back in time via those same pesky stones at Craigh na Dun.

When speaking with Paste Magazine about the decision to have a two-episode opening (the first focuses on Jamie’s parents, while the second gave backstory for Claire’s folks), showrunner Matthew B. Roberts opened up about the series continuing to visit Julia and Henry’s WWI-era time period via flashbacks, and said:

With Henry and Julia, we see them meeting, but we jump through their time period quite quickly. I know I want to keep going back to that. But it also keeps in the Outlander universe that time travel is important. All through Outlander, through every season, we had some sort of time travel, or at least the question of it. We need that in this show as well, so these flashbacks with Henry and Julia will help keep that part of it alive.

With the 20th century couple (who were already married and about to have a second child when they disappeared through the stones) now being firmly ensconced in the early 1700s and becoming acquainted with assorted MacKenzies, Frasers, Grants and other big-time Scottish players, the only way to have a time travel aspect to the show is to have the displaced duo remembering their time together from the future…In the future? You know what I mean; remembering their time period of the early 1900s. According to Roberts, the views of their timeline will continue:

Throughout the show, and we keep this up, you want to show that love story in the past, in their timeline. We’ll continue to do that because you want to see them grow together, and what makes their love so strong and so bonded, and why they need to get back to each other. That’s really important to their characters and to the audience, to know what bonds them.

OK. Sounds lovely on the surface, right? We’ll get more of their early married life, some of them enjoying family time with little Claire, and maybe even what directly led to their trip to Scotland. However, with Roberts noting that the romantic drama will “keep this up” and do so “throughout the show,” I now have some worries about Julia and Henry as a couple.

What Might The Flashbacks Mean For Julia And Henry Going Forward?

I’ve already theorized that Julia will end up having her baby in the past , meaning that the little girl we saw Claire and Jamie take in at the end of Outlander Season 7 is Claire’s niece instead of her granddaughter, as she currently thinks. While that would be lovely, what if these flashbacks signal that the Beauchamps actually don’t reunite soon…or at all, in the 1700s?

As we saw at the end of the two-part premiere, with Julia and Henry not yet being able to find one another in the past, they both take to writing to their spouse (which was how they got to know each other during the war) to try and remain close to them. These flashbacks have been tied to each of them remembering their lives BTT (before time travel).

If these looks at the 1900s stay (and the showrunner feels that they have to stay so we get some aspect of time travel in the series as a whole), does that mean that Mr. and Mrs. Beauchamp won’t be able to reunite in the past?! Will all of the “controlled uncomfortableness” of these actor’s sex scenes have to take place in flashback?!?!

Hopefully, I have the wrong idea about all this, especially because I’d love to see them find each other before Julia gives birth, as opposed to the reunion coming, oh, I don’t know, at the end of the series. I suppose we’ll all just have to keep watching to see how long the twosome will be kept apart.