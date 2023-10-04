Loki Season 2 Has Goonies Easter Eggs, And The Producer Tells Us Where To Look For Them

This month, Marvel Studios fans are preparing to return to the TVA when Loki returns for Season 2, available to anyone with a Disney+ subscription . There are a number of questions that we need answered from the Season 1 finale , including where Loki (Tom Hiddleston) ended up after Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kicked him through a time door, and the repercussions from the death of… well, we’ll protect that in case you are trying to catch up on Marvel’s Phase 4 and 5. But when critics were allowed to weigh in on the first few episodes of Loki Season 2, they all praised The Goonies and Everything Everywhere All At Once standout Ke Huy Quan, and his portrayal of TVA employee Ouroboros. And there’s more Goonies in the show than you might expect.

I’m leaving all spoilers out of this conversation, so you can read the quotes and prep for the launch of Loki Season 2, of which we already know a decent amount . But I can tell you that the production values, costume, and set design in the opening episodes of Loki Season 2 have been incredible, including the office that Ouroboros (Quan) occupies… featured below. When speaking with Loki executive producer Kevin Wright ahead of the drop of Loki’s season premiere, I mentioned how Ouroboros reminded me of Ke Huy Quan’s Goonies character, Data, and he told us:

I remember he was trying to figure out how he would fit in between Tom (Hiddelston) and Owen (Wilson), who already have such an established dynamic. And we talked through it, and it was like, ‘It's you. We want you. You know how to be this character better than anyone. We want you to just imbue it with you.’ Whatever that means as a performance. And he took it and ran with it. … Ke has said (he’s like Data), and I would say, look, just search around his workshop. There's some nice Easter eggs in there for fans of The Goonies.

As you can tell by this photo, however, the set design in Ouroboros’s workshop is intricate, cluttered, and packed with detail. This will give you a reason to pause on Episode 1 on Loki Season 2 when it drops on Disney+ so that you can look in the backgrounds of O.B.’s office to see what kind of Goonies Easter eggs the Loki team might have worked into the space.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)