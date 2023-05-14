Kevin Feige Talks Forks In Life And How Robert Downey Jr. Only Landed The Iron Man Role After Marvel’s ‘Top Choice’ Passed
This would've been a different approach to Iron Man.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is, in great, the powerhouse that it is today due to the efforts of studio head Kevin Feige and the countless individuals who work at Marvel Studios. Of course, an actor by the name of Robert Downey Jr. deserves some credit as well, as his debut performance as Tony Stark in 2008’s Iron Man helped to propel the film to box office success. After all these years, it’s honestly hard to imagine anyone else playing the role of the mustachioed hero except for Downey. Believe it or not though, he wasn’t the studio’s “top choice” for Stark, as the other name they had in mind passed. Feige recently recalled that situation while discussing forks in life and more during a recent speech.
Kevin Feige returned to his alma mater, the University of Southern California, to address the class of 2023. Based on the video that was shared to YouTube, many of the graduates were delighted with the producer’s anecdotes about his experiences as a student and filmmaker. The speech was funny and engaging, but the icing on the cake was the Iron Man story. Before getting into the main details of that behind-the-scenes tale though, he spoke about one major ingredient that comes into play when one navigates the ups and downs of life:
Those are certainly wise words from the veteran filmmaker, and he’d know this from first-hand experience. Having been rejected from USC’s film school five times before getting accepted and now oversees the plethora of upcoming Marvel movies, he knows a thing or two about luck. He then illustrated how plans can go awry by reflecting on the casting of the Armored Avenger:
Oscar nominee Clive Owen is certainly a gifted actor and could've been an interesting choice for Tony Stark. Entertainment enthusiasts probably know him best from his performances in Closer, Close My Eyes, Sin City and more. While the notion of him playing the character is intriguing, I don’t think he could’ve brought Tony Stark the way that Robert Downey Jr. did. While Downey had to practice for the role, his Iron Man audition alone seemed to indicate that he was the best fit. And based on his speech, his longtime collaborator agrees with that sentiment:
That “right choice” spawned a successful film trilogy and arguably rejuvenated Robert Downey Jr.’s career. And I think I speak for a number of people when I say that we’re incredibly grateful to have had the actor in the role for more than a decade. Since the release of Avengers: Endgame, there are plenty of fans wondering whether the actor would ever reprise the role of Iron Man. Co-star Mark Ruffalo thinks a return is possible at some point. Whether that happens remains to be seen but, at present, let’s heed Kevin Feige’s advice about not dwelling on your “top choice.”
