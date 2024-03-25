After Rumors Ant-Man 4 Wasn’t Happening, Paul Rudd Addresses Possible Solo MCU Flick

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly growing, thanks to movies in theaters and additional content that's streaming with a Disney+ subscription. But the streaming service has had some box office struggles, with projects like Ant-Man 3 failing to make money. And after recent Marvel rumors that the franchise won't be getting another sequel, star Paul Rudd addressed a possible fourth solo flick in the shared universe. Let's break it all down.

There have been a number of MCU box office fails lately, including Eternals as well as The Marvels, which is the lowest grossing movie in the shared universe's history. Fans are wondering how this might affect upcoming Marvel movies, especially established franchises like Ant-Man. Paul Rudd recently spoke to THR about what's coming next for Scott Lang, and he said:

I have no idea. I don't know. Yeah, that's not for me to answer, you'd have to go to Kevin Feige and those guys

There you have it. It sounds like Rudd is totally clueless about what's next for his MCU role, and whether or not a fourth Ant-Man movie might come together. We'll just have to wait and see if the studio moves forward, or if Kevin Feige and company use Scott Lang in other projects like Avengers 5.

This comment by Rudd might fuel rumors about the studio dropping the Ant-Man franchise moving forward. Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that Thor is the only character who has gotten four solo movies. We'll just hav to see whether or not Ant-Man joins him in this exclusive club.

Rudd's comments might not be surprising for hardcore Marvel fans, who know just how tight security is at the beloved studio. Even if he knew what was coming next for Ant-Man, he wouldn't be able to share. Still, Rudd echoes how other actors like Elizabeth Olsen have shared how in the dark they are regarding the studio's plans.

The pressure is on for Marvel Studios to find a new strategy and a way back to its former glory. The shared universe has had struggles in the wake of Avengers: Endgame, although there were a few successful projects like Guardians 3. And now there are countless rumors about what's coming next.

One popular rumor indicates that Marvel is toying with an Avengers movie which will bring back OGs like Iron Man and Black Widow. That franchise seems to be in particular jeopardy, especially after Jonathan Majors was fired as Kang, and the next movie no longer being titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie premiere list to plan your next trip to the theater.