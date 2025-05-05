The Marvel Cinematic Universe is regularly expanding, thanks to new projects hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the biggest hits from recent releases is Deadpool & Wolverine, which featured Channing Tatum as Gambit. While Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday live stream announced he'd be back for the upcoming Marvel movie, the actor's comments seemed to put doubt on the future. Let's break it all down.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but some of the ensemble cast was announced thanks to a live stream event which methodically revealed actors' chairs. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were hyped that Tatum was included, but during a conversation with Extra TV he didn't confirm he'd have a role in the blockbuster. In his words:

Personally, all I was guaranteed was a chair. They said that I have a chair, and I can at least watch the movie from the chair. You know, and it was just my name, it wasn’t exactly Gambit. So, I work in the world of just like, of binary yes or no’s, and I’ve only been guaranteed so far a chair to watch the movie in, so that’s where I’m at.

Well, now I'm confused and a bit bummed. Tatum's Gambit was a long time coming, and it was finally thrilling to see him bring the beloved mutant's powers to life on the big screen. He was included in the announcement alongside a slew of OGs from the X-Men franchise, making it look like mutants are going to have a major role in the multiversal blockbuster.

Of course, it's more than possible that Tatum is simply lying to keep the studio's secrets. Marvel security is notoriously tight, and actors like Andrew Garfield lied for years about their inclusion in the shared universe. But if he actually doesn't appear as Gambit after the announcement, fans like myself will be seriously annoyed.

While Tatum's performance in Deadpool & Wolverine finally scratched the itch he'd had since before his movie was cancelled, the characterization of Gambit also really tickled audiences. He looked cool, but Tatum's accent was also the subject of jokes throughout his appearance and afterward.

It looks like Avengers: Doomsday will feature a number of superhero teams. In addition to the inclusion of X-Men, the Thunderbolts* cast was also announced to be returning. It should be interesting to see how these groups interact, and how dynamic the movie's action sequences are as a result of their superpowers. That being said, I'm now going to be nervous about Gambit's inclusion and it's all Tatum's fault.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait because Avengers: Endgame isn't on the 2025 movie release list and won't arrive until May 1st, 2026. But luckily Thunderbolts* is in theaters now and will be followed by Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25th.