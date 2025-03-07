She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Got Real About The Series' Negative Reactions, And How Its Creator Just 'Knew That Was Going To Happen'
Justice for She-Hulk!
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is regularly grows and expands, thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will recall the release of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, which was met with a ton of backlash online. The show's star Tatiana Maslany recently got real about the internet's response, revealing that creator Jessica Gao knew it was going to happen all along.
She-Hulk was trolled online relentlessly by haters, who criticized the show's comedic tone, its visual effects, and the fact that it had a female lead. Personally I loved the series, and found it to have a unique perspective from the rest of the shared universe. And the online hate just felt like folks were determined not to enjoy the superpowered legal comedy. While speaking with Collider about the situation, Maslany offered:
I mean, she's not wrong. Like Deadpool, Maslany's character Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk frequently broke the fourth wall and spoke directly to the audience. The show anticipated much of its criticism during these segments, often to hilarious results in my opinion.
Disney Plus Duo Basic: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 Months
Save 72% - The most exciting deal of last year is back for 2025 – and it's come about 9 months early. The best-selling Disney Plus bundle deal we saw over Black Friday returns this March, costing just $2.99 a month for the ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu plan. Usually costing $10.99 a month, that's a hefty 72% saving. While new and eligible returning customers won't be able to enjoy the discounted rate for quite as long, you'll still get the sub-$3 bundle for the first four months of your subscription (over Black Friday, the reduced Disney Plus price ran for a whole year).
Expires March 30
While Marvel fans are hyped for upcoming Marvel movies, not every project receives the same amount of love. Female-led projects in particular have suffered recently, including The Marvels bombing at the box office. In the same interview, the Orphan Black actress spoke more about how Gao leaned into the show's eventual reception. As she shared:
The fourth wall breaking was a really effective aspect of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, and the finale used meta sensibilities even more, including having Jennifer literally jump around the Disney+ home page and speak to a robot named after Kevin Feige.
It should be interesting to see if/when She-Hulk finally returns to the MCU. Leaked concept art of her recently leaked online, seemingly hinting that she'll appear in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Secret Wars. Hopefully we get more information about that sooner rather than later.
Marvel is currently slowing down its TV production, although Daredevil: Born Again is airing new episodes now on Disney+ as part of the 2025 TV premiere list. For now I'll be waiting for She-Hulk's return (as well as my personal favorite character Madisynn King).
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Deadpool 3 And Wicked Paparazzi Photos Spoiled Those Movies. How The Russo Brothers Are Trying To Keep Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars Under Wraps
New Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Explains Why Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Will Become The Multiverse Saga’s New Big Bad