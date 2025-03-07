She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Got Real About The Series' Negative Reactions, And How Its Creator Just 'Knew That Was Going To Happen'

News
By
published

Justice for She-Hulk!

Tatiana Maslany on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is regularly grows and expands, thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will recall the release of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, which was met with a ton of backlash online. The show's star Tatiana Maslany recently got real about the internet's response, revealing that creator Jessica Gao knew it was going to happen all along.

She-Hulk was trolled online relentlessly by haters, who criticized the show's comedic tone, its visual effects, and the fact that it had a female lead. Personally I loved the series, and found it to have a unique perspective from the rest of the shared universe. And the online hate just felt like folks were determined not to enjoy the superpowered legal comedy. While speaking with Collider about the situation, Maslany offered:

I don't know because to this day, my comments on my Instagram back 40 weeks ago, they like to go in all over there. For me, what's so exciting is that Jessica Gao knew that was going to happen.

I mean, she's not wrong. Like Deadpool, Maslany's character Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk frequently broke the fourth wall and spoke directly to the audience. The show anticipated much of its criticism during these segments, often to hilarious results in my opinion.

Disney Plus Duo Basic: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 MonthsSave 72%

Disney Plus Duo Basic: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 Months
Save 72% - The most exciting deal of last year is back for 2025 – and it's come about 9 months early. The best-selling Disney Plus bundle deal we saw over Black Friday returns this March, costing just $2.99 a month for the ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu plan. Usually costing $10.99 a month, that's a hefty 72% saving. While new and eligible returning customers won't be able to enjoy the discounted rate for quite as long, you'll still get the sub-$3 bundle for the first four months of your subscription (over Black Friday, the reduced Disney Plus price ran for a whole year).

Expires March 30

View Deal

While Marvel fans are hyped for upcoming Marvel movies, not every project receives the same amount of love. Female-led projects in particular have suffered recently, including The Marvels bombing at the box office. In the same interview, the Orphan Black actress spoke more about how Gao leaned into the show's eventual reception. As she shared:

She wrote it into the show. There's something in She-Hulk that is looking out, and she's aware of the camera. She's aware of somebody watching her. There's something about the inherent quality to that character that is self-aware and that understands her place within the MCU or within a series or a TV show or a scene or whatever, just like Jennifer Walters is aware of her place within the legal system and how she's struggling as a woman to be taken seriously or to be respected.

The fourth wall breaking was a really effective aspect of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, and the finale used meta sensibilities even more, including having Jennifer literally jump around the Disney+ home page and speak to a robot named after Kevin Feige.

It should be interesting to see if/when She-Hulk finally returns to the MCU. Leaked concept art of her recently leaked online, seemingly hinting that she'll appear in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Secret Wars. Hopefully we get more information about that sooner rather than later.

Marvel is currently slowing down its TV production, although Daredevil: Born Again is airing new episodes now on Disney+ as part of the 2025 TV premiere list. For now I'll be waiting for She-Hulk's return (as well as my personal favorite character Madisynn King).

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe
Tony Stark seated next to his daughter Morgan&#039;s bed

Deadpool 3 And Wicked Paparazzi Photos Spoiled Those Movies. How The Russo Brothers Are Trying To Keep Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars Under Wraps
Doctor Doom from Marvel Comics

New Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Explains Why Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Will Become The Multiverse Saga’s New Big Bad
Mindy Kaling on The View on March 6, 2025.

Of Course, The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Asked Mindy Kaling About Viral Moment Calling Out Meghan Markle’s Name On Netflix
See more latest
Most Popular
Mindy Kaling on The View on March 6, 2025.
Of Course, The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Asked Mindy Kaling About Viral Moment Calling Out Meghan Markle’s Name On Netflix
Ben Affleck starring in “Hypnotic,” Jennifer Lopez in “This Is Me Now.”
We’ve Reached An Era Where We’re Talking About Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Again. How JLo Allegedly Feels
Del, Kat and Alice hug in the Season 3 finale of The Way Home on Hallmark.
After Cancelation Rumors Abounded, Good News Is Coming Ahead Of Hallmark’s The Way Home Season 3 Finale
Shemar Moore standing and looking serious on S.W.A.T.
‘3 Weeks Away From The Finale We Are Canceled Again.’ Shemar Moore Does Not Hold Back After S.W.A.T. Is Canceled (Again) In Message To ‘Babygirls’ And ‘Hollywood’
Phil waits on the mat for the first finishers in Leg 1 of The Amazing Race Season 37 in a straw hat.
'Some Teams Find It Easier To Let Go.' The Amazing Race 37 Is Apparently A Lot More Contentious Than Usual, And Host Phil Keoghan Has Feelings About It
Meghan Markle and Mindy Kaling talking to each other in Markle&#039;s kitchen on the Netflix show With Love, Meghan.
Jack In The Box Got Name-Dropped In Viral Clip Of Meghan Markle ‘Sussex’ Correcting Mindy Kaling, And They Turned It Into A Marketing Moment
Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) and Ali Lee (Brenda Song) look ahead on Running Point
Netflix Historically Takes Forever To Renew Shows. Apparently That's Not True When Kate Hudson Is Involved
Moana with oar on the ocean in Moana 2
Disney Plus Has Answered My Prayers As It Brings Back Discounted Hulu Bundle In Time For Moana 2 Release – And I Can Actually Sign Up This Time
The cast of When No One Sees Us, including Mariela Garriga as Magaly Castillo, make a grim discovery
How To Watch When No One Sees Us And Stream The Spanish Thriller Online From Anywhere
Sean Teale, Phillipa Soo and Joshua Jackson on Doctor Odyssey.
‘We’re Not Big On Boundaries.’ Doctor Odyssey’s Joshua Jackson Talks Adrianne Palicki’s Guest Appearance And What She Means For His Throuple