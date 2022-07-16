Tessa Thompson Calls Out A Thor 4 Blooper Taika Waititi Left In The Movie Without Noticing

It’s no secret Marvel movies have a lot of moving parts behind the scenes that take a concept from paper to the big screen. And in the latest release, Thor: Love and Thunder, filmmaker Taika Waititi balances a fun comedic tone with some heavier themes along with having other elements like yelling space goats, Russell Crowe’s ridiculous Zeus and such. In between that all, Waititi apparently put in the wrong take of Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie in the final movie, as noticed and pointed out by the actress.

Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson recently teamed up for Vanity Fair ’s series Notes on a Scene, where filmmakers and actors do a deep dive into a single scene in a film and explain everything that was going on in it. Check out the moment when the Valkyrie actress shows her director one edit that might have been better as a blooper:

Now I’ll be honest, I didn’t notice this little movie mistake when I caught the fun emotional rollercoaster that is Thor: Love and Thunder , but Tessa Thompson sure did. As she shared with Taika Waititi, he left a shot from her performance where she’s supposed to be reacting to Chris Hemsworth’s Thor waking up from the Shared Vision with Asguardian children. In the short moment Valkyrie looks like she’s reacting in surprise to something for no reason.

Taika Waititi laughed in embarrassment at the revelation, admitting he’s never noticed it. Tessa Thompson brushes and laughs it off, saying she doesn’t “mind it” and thinks it’s “kind of funny.” As she also commented: “it doesn’t make any sense” but she “loves it.” Also in Thompson’s words:

The performance used to make sense because he would wake up. He’d go ‘Ah!’ and then that was my reaction. But now, I just do it for no reason, which is cool, and that’s also an indication how sometimes, someone can make a performance look crazy when it wasn’t.

More than anything else, this little editing flub is funny than anything else. Next time we catch Thor: Love and Thunder we can see the short moment and giggle at it just like Waititi and Thompson did. It's also a reminder that there’s so much going on and into making a Marvel film like this one, couple mistakes are going to slip in every now and again. It’s just rare (and fun in this case) to see the actor point it out to her director on video record.