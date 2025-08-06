An Eagle-Eyed Fan Caught A Funny Error In Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man Years Later, But Now I Can't Unsee It

Installments in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy are among the best superhero movies of all time and are still watched today. Through those 2000s films, a new generation was introduced to awkward teen Peter Parker, who had to navigating life after a spider bite turned him into a full-fledged hero. I'ver personally rewatched the initial 2002 installment in the Tobey Maguire-led franchise (which is streamable with a Disney+ subscription). However, even I was surprised when an eagle-eyed fan made note of a wild error in the film.

One of the best battle sequences in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man is the final battle between the titular hero and the Green Goblin. The web-slinger’s villainous foe delivers violent blows towards him, and it's hard watching Peter on the verge of being broken down. Plus, much of that scene plays without a musical score, as the focus remains on the raw intensity of the moment. Interestingly, an ever-astute X user named @InternetH0F noticed one particular BTS goof involving a Green Goblin stunt:

In Spider-Man (2002), when Green Goblin flips to punch Peter, you can actually spot a trampoline being pulled away from under his feet pic.twitter.com/azgn7NTZglAugust 5, 2025

Well, now we know the trick behind Green Goblin being able to nail that impressive flip! A trampoline was underneath the stunt actor, and it allowed him to accomplish that stunt. Whenever I watch the movie moving forward, it's going to be hard for me not to envision this, that's for sure.

Per the post's caption, this Spider-Man clip came from the unseen open matte version of the movie, which gets cropped to a widescreen format for its theatrical release. Because open matte versions reveal more of the frame than originally intended, it’s not unusual to catch things that weren’t meant to be visible—like a trampoline.

When you find clips of this scene on YouTube, the trampoline is non-existent. It’s hard to know if the movie mistake is in the DVD cut, but it’s apparently seen in the TV edit, at the very least.

It's hard not to chuckle when spotting major movie mistakes, and there are plenty of notable ones. A perfect example would being the sight of a car in a wide shot from the first Lord of the Rings movie. Of course, it's also hard to forget the infamous Starbucks cup that appeared in Game of Thrones. Still, at least a Spider-Man crew member quickly took the trampoline out of the shot instead of leaving it there.

While Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy used CGI and green screens, you have to commend the comic book adaptation for its brilliant use of practical effects. For example, the scene in which Peter catches Mary Jane’s falling lunch tray with all of the food landing perfectly on it took Tobey Maguire 156 takes. As time-consuming as that shot must have been for everyone on set, the payoff was well worth it.

Just when I thought I'd seen every bit of detail within Spider-Man, it turned out there was at least one tidbit I was unaware of. The blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment is a reminder that underneath all of that movie magic, there are still practical elements at work, which may or may not show up in a frame.