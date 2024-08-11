Looks Like The Fantastic Four: First Steps Will Include A Sweet WandaVision Easter Egg And More, And I Love This

As more information is revealed about the highly anticipated film The Fantastic Four: First Steps , it feels like fans are gradually getting more excited about what’s to come. Specific plot details are being kept under wraps but, of course, in addition to the teases that Marvel Studios has shared, a number of occasional leaks have also slid through the cracks. That’s definitely been the case since production on the film kicked off just a filming the other week. Set photos are now starting to surface online, and one of them has now seemingly revealed that the film will include a WandaVision Easter egg as well as another sweet nod. And I honestly love this.

How Will Fantastic Four: First Steps Apparently Honor WandaVision And A Historic Location

Some may already be aware of the fact that First Steps director Matt Shakman previously helmed all nine episodes of Marvel’s WandaVision (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription ). With that, it makes sense that he would want to honor the Emmy-winning miniseries. Set photos have now revealed a bit more of the eclectic New York City setting that will serve as the backdrop for the FF reboot. One particular snapshot, which was shared on X by @UnBoxPHD revealed a look at a storefront, which read “Westview Appliances Television.” Westview, New Jersey notably served as the setting for the aforementioned limited series. And, if you look at the photo, part of the store’s logo also parallels the emblem for Shakman’s Marvel Cinematic Universe-set show.

That alone is cool, but there’s another tidbit that may truly appeal to fans of classic Americana. @UnBoxPHD also shared a wider shot of the set, which reveals a building called the RKO Palace. Located within what’s seemingly supposed to be a city, it’s possible that this set piece is meant to pay homage to the great movie palaces of 1930s New York. That’s just an assumption – but one that I don’t think is all that far-fetched.

References like these may seem miniscule in the grand scheme of the adventure the Fantastic Four are likely to go on in the upcoming Marvel movie . However, these cultural nods are just way too sweet not to mention. And, if you ask me, they do make sense when it comes to the multiverse.

Why Are These Easter Eggs Appropriate For The Upcoming Fantastic Four Movie?

One of the key aspects of The Fantastic Four: First Steps that’s already been revealed is that the upcoming superhero movie takes place in a universe that’s separate from the main MCU. This particular world is a retro-futuristic version of New York City, which has been officially teased through concept art and more so far. WandaVision, which saw Wanda Maximoff distort the town of WestView to fit her vintage TV fantasies, also called back to various periods in American history. With all of that in mind, such a nod to the series in FF makes sense on that level as well. (And, now, I also find it quirky and cool that a New Jersey-based franchise found its way into NYC).

And, with the history that movie palaces have with New York, it’s also reasonable that a location like RKO Palace would be present in the film’s alternate version of the city. The concept of variants arguably doesn’t just extend to people but locations and objects as well, and I mention that to say that RKO could be meant to serve as a multiversal analog for the actual theaters that people frequented years ago. It’d be great to see a scene in First Steps that takes place at the movie house. Perhaps Johnny Storm will have a hot (no pun intended) date that he could take to the place.

These newly unearthed tidbits are just two more reasons why I’m looking forward to the newest Fantastic Four flick, which is already on my list of most-anticipated 2025 film releases . Not only is there a talented director at the helm, but the FF cast is absolutely stacked with talented actors. I look forward to learning more about the film and scoping out further Easter eggs once it’s released.

