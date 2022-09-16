Fantastic Four: Quick Things We Know About The Marvel Movie

When it comes to Marvel Cinematic Universe upcoming movies, there are truly so many amazing things happening. Some of these were announced at 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, while others were announced at the 2022 D23 Expo. And, I’m sure as time goes on, more and more is going to come out about these new films and characters that we are all super excited for.

Which is pretty much the case for the latest reboot of the Fantastic Four franchise.

Attempted twice before, Fantastic Four has sort of been a curse on superhero movies, with fans often debating over which version is better than the last, or which casting is superior . However, with Disney buying 20th Century Studios, and therefore all their licensing deals, they have the rights to the famous superhero team once again, which means that the Fantastic Four reboot for the MCU is coming. Just not soon.

For those who are wondering when we might be seeing the latest and greatest version of Fantastic Four, check out these five quick things we know about the upcoming film.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Fantastic Four Will Be Released On November 8, 2024

Don’t look for this film to be on any 2022 movie release schedule . Or any 2023 release schedule, for that matter.

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, it was confirmed that the latest Fantastic Four reboot was going to come out on November 8, 2024. That’s more than two years away as of this writing in September 2022, and yes, I am bitter that I have to wait that long to see this movie that we have been waiting for. It feels like an eternity.

However, there is other news that has come out that can hold me over until its release.

(Image credit: Disney)

Fantastic Four Is Going To Kick Off Phase 6

The good news about having to wait that long for the Fantastic Four film to come out is that it’s going to kick off Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe .

For those who don’t know, we are currently in Phase 4 of the MCU, which is scheduled to end with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. With that, Phase 5 is going to begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and end with Thunderbolts, which actually just got a full casting update at 2022's D23 Expo, and will feature characters such as Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, and more.

However, with that, Fantastic Four is going to begin the last phase of what Kevin Feige has called “The Multiverse Saga,” and I’m sure it’s going to have a big tie-in to the next big baddie of the Marvel universe, Kang the Conqueror.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Matt Shakman Is Going To Be Directing

Announced at 2022's D23 Expo, via Marvel Studios' Twitter page, it was confirmed that Matt Shakman is set to direct the upcoming reboot of Fantastic Four.

I’m sure that, at some point, Marvel fans have heard of Matt Shakman. While he’s directed episodes of shows such as the hilarious The Great, as well as It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Fargo, and Game of Thrones, he is known for one big role in the MCU and that’s his work on the legendary Marvel TV show, WandaVision.

Shakman directed and produced the series that went on to score several nominations at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, and made the powerful Scarlet Witch even more beloved than she already was – which made her the best antagonist in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The director hasn’t done any other work on Marvel movies or shows in the past, so this will be his first time stepping into the director’s chair for a Marvel movie and I can’t wait to see what he does. Even if Jon Watts (who directed the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy) did leave the production , I feel that Fantastic Four is in good hands with Shakman.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel Hasn’t Yet Released Any Casting Details – But There Are Plenty Of Rumors Going Around

I’ll be honest - I was looking forward to possibly hearing about casting decisions for the main characters of Fantastic Four and was disappointed (as was everyone else) when we didn’t get anything from Feige at the 2022 D23 Expo.

The president of Marvel Studios said there would be a lot more details at next year’s D23 and while that may not feel like it's that far away, it’s still a whole year and I am bitter. However, that has not stopped the internet from gathering rumors and fan castings for the lead roles.

There was a rumor going around that Penn Badgley, known for roles in shows like You and Gossip Girl, could be cast as the next Reed Richards. Some have even created artistic representations of what Badgley might look like as the leader of the legendary team.

According to MovieWeb , there was a rumor going around that Jodie Comer was tapped to play the part of the Invisible Woman, otherwise known as Sue Storm. Another rumor claimed that Jamie Dornan was cast as Johnny Storm, according to GameRant .

While nothing has been confirmed yet, there are plenty of casting rumors out there that have fans speculate. When the actual casting comes out, I can’t wait to see if any of these rumors are actually true.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Fantastic Four Won’t Be An Origin Story

The last bit of news we know about Fantastic Four is that it won’t be an origin story. According to The Hollywood Reporter , Kevin Feige confirmed in an interview with the outlet that the studio was taking the story in a different direction, and we wouldn’t be given an origin story like in many other superhero movies. Feige said:

A lot of people know this origin. A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they've never seen before? We've set a very high bar for ourselves with bringing that to the screen.

Honestly, thank God. I have seen too many origin stories in superhero movies and I am ready to just swing into the action with this film, so if they want to keep out the origin, please do it. I am so eager to see what comes next.