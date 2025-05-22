New Fantastic Four: First Steps Image Seemingly Offers Connection To Thunderbolts*

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly offering new projects, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Following Thunderbolts* successful release in theaters, fans are looking forward to upcoming Marvel movies. Next up is The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and a new image from the movie might just offer a connection to Thunderbolts*' credits scene. Let's break it all down.

What we know about Fantastic Four: First Steps is limited, but anticipation for the blockbuster has been steadily building. The post-credits scene from Thunderbolts* teased the team's arrival, with the New Avengers seeing their ship coming down to Earth. Fandango's Instagram posted a new photo from that blockbuster, featuring Johnny Storm and Reed Richards seemingly within that vehicle. Check it out below:

Is it July yet? This new still is from a scene that wasn't feature in Fantastic Four: First Steps' trailer, and seemingly shows two members of the titular team back in space after obtaining their powers. And for that reason, fans are theorizing that this might be late into the movie... and might even be their POV from the Thunderbolts* credits scene. Luckily our answers will be revealed in just a few months.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have been waiting a very long time to finally see the Fantastic Four join the shared universe. This finally became possible thanks to Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox and its properties, although moviegoers wondered exactly how the quartet of heroes from Fantastic Four: First Steps will finally pop up. The trailer revealed that they're seemingly from another universe entirely, which would explain their noticeably absence from the MCU so far.

Since Human Torch and Mister Fantastic are already in their suits and in a Fantastic Four ship, it seems likely that this new image isn't from the scene where they obtain their powers from cosmic rays. That's why fans think that this is actually towards the end of the film... or even in First Steps' the credits scene. Only time will tell the truth, but the discourse surrounding this still shows how much fan excitement is behind the upcoming Marvel movie.

Both the cast of Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four: First Steps were confirmed in Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, and it looks like that crossover movie will feature a number of superhero teams. Fans are eager to see how these characters will interact, and it seems like the New Avengers will be the ones to welcome the Fantastic Four to the Sacred Timeline. And I can only imagine what that scene will look like.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to arrive in theaters on July 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list, and Avengers: Doomsday will follow suit on May 1st, 2026. We'll just have to see if the fan theory about this new image actually comes to fruition.