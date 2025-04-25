The Fantastic Four Is Finally Debuting In The MCU, And I’m Especially Excited About How First Steps Is Delivering Another Big First For The Superhero Franchise

News
By published

This is just *chef's kiss*

Ebon Moss-Bachrach&#039;s Thing wearing civilian clothing, including blue ball cap and tie with gray jacket
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Although the Marvel Cinematic Universe has given the Fantastic Four property some attention during the Multiverse Saga with John Krasinski’s Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Chris Evans’ Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine, we haven’t actually seen the actual team assembled yet in this superhero franchise. That changes in July with the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps on the 2025 movies calendar. Before that happens, though, the upcoming Marvel movie is paving the way for another MCU first: the release of a comic book that also exists within the very Earth where this movie takes place.

Sounds pretty meta, right? That’s accurate… and also exciting, if you have the same mindset as me. In our world, Marvel Studios and Marvel Comics have teamed up for Fantastic Four: First Steps #1, which is being written by Matt Fraction and drawn by Mark Buckingham. You’ll be able to purchase this one-shot issue digitally or at your local comic book store on July 2.

However, within the world of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, it’s the Future Foundation that’s partnered with Marvel Comics for this comic book issue. On that Earth, this issue comes our four years after Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Ben Grimm and Joseph Quinn’s Johnny Storm went into outer space, were bombarded by cosmic rays and gained the powers that respectively made them Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, The Thing and The Human Torch. Here’s the issue’s cover art, which was illustrated by Phil Noto.

Cover of Fantastic Four: First Steps #1, with the team battling a giant green monster

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

With this cover harkening back to the real life Fantastic Four #1 released in 1961, Fantastic Four: First Steps #1 will chronicle the team’s “very first exploit,” i.e. when they debuted their “astonishing abilities” to the public as they saved New York from “near destruction.” Here’s what Matt Fraction had to say about working on this issue… or rather, the Matt Fraction from First Steps’ Earth:

What an honor to be asked to help celebrate the fourth anniversary of the Fantastic Four! It was a thrill to bring their first legendary adventure to the world of comic books for the first time! It's a story we all know by heart, but I think Magic Mark Buckingham and I have found a way to tell it as you've never heard or seen before — and who knows, this could be the start of something big!

We’ve known for a long time that The Fantastic Four: First Steps won’t be an origin story, although the reboot’s first trailer indicated we’ll at least see the lead-up to Reed, Sue, Ben and Johnny’s space flight. However, for those of you wanting to learn what happened in their first superhero adventure, picking up Fantastic Four: First Steps #1 will be a must. This whole thing becomes even more meta when taking into account how in the main Marvel Comics universe, there are comic books that publish licensed stories about characters like the Fantastic Four.

Once Fantastic Four: First Steps #1 has been released, we’ll only have to wait an additional three weeks for The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ arrival, as it starts playing on the big screen on July 25. After that, Reed, Sue, Ben and Johnny will be back for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, which come out on May 1, 2026 and May 7, 2027, respectively.

Adam Holmes
Adam Holmes
Senior Content Producer

Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe

Chris Evans Was ‘Running Around’ Europe And Missed The Brave New World Premiere, But He Still Made Time To See The Movie And Reach Out To Anthony Mackie

I Knew Marvel Secrecy Was Over-The-Top, But There’s One Big Reason The Thunderbolts* Cast Has Been ‘Sussing Each Other Out’

After Footage Of People Running In Epic Universe Went Viral, A Theme Parkgoer Got Real About What Being At Opening At Disneyland Is Like
See more latest
Most Popular
Wonderous Journeys
After Footage Of People Running In Epic Universe Went Viral, A Theme Parkgoer Got Real About What Being At Opening At Disneyland Is Like
Jonathan Frakes as Captain Riker in Picard
Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes Hilariously Channeled Picard When Sharing His Thoughts On Potentially Being Digitally De-Aged If He Returns As Riker
Tom Holland and Zendaya in Spider-Man: Far From Home
Fans Have Questions About Whether Zendaya Will Take Tom Holland’s Last Name, And Historian Tom Holland Amusingly Weighed In
From left to right: Paul Mescal leaning his back against a rail while Daisy Edgar-Jones stands facing the rail in Normal People.
‘It Was Such A Zeitgeist-y Book.' Daisy Edgar-Jones Gets Candid About Starring In Normal People And How It Impacts Work On Other Book-To-Screen Adaptations
Justin Bieber in his &quot;Beauty and a Beat&quot; music video.
'I Want Justin Bieber To Know Who I Am': Disturbing Details Revealed Behind Plot To Kidnap And Castrate Pop Star
Seth Meyers hosting Weekend Update on SNL
Seth Meyers Worked At SNL For Over A Decade And 'Only Wrote Five Sketches' He Knew Would Work. Now, He's Revealed One Of Them
Anthony Mackie smiles while seated in Captain America: Brave New World, pictured next to Chris Evans smiling in a crowd in Captain America: The First Avenger.
Chris Evans Was ‘Running Around’ Europe And Missed The Brave New World Premiere, But He Still Made Time To See The Movie And Reach Out To Anthony Mackie
Philip Seymour Hoffman as Plutrach Heavensbee in Hunger Games Mockingjay Part 1 poster
The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Has Cast The Younger Version Of Philip Seymour Hoffman's Plutarch Heavensbee, And It's A Brilliant Pick
Jeff Probst smiling on Survivor 48
Survivor’s Epic Vote Out This Week Led To A Big Break-Up In Real Life (But I Was Pleased To Hear This Story Had A Happy Ending)
Jack O&#039;Connell smiles gleefully with glowing red eyes in Sinners.
I Can't Get That Irish Jig From Sinners Out Of My Head, And Clearly TikTok Can't Either Based On These Hilarious Viral Videos