The Fantastic Four Is Finally Debuting In The MCU, And I’m Especially Excited About How First Steps Is Delivering Another Big First For The Superhero Franchise
This is just *chef's kiss*
Although the Marvel Cinematic Universe has given the Fantastic Four property some attention during the Multiverse Saga with John Krasinski’s Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Chris Evans’ Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine, we haven’t actually seen the actual team assembled yet in this superhero franchise. That changes in July with the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps on the 2025 movies calendar. Before that happens, though, the upcoming Marvel movie is paving the way for another MCU first: the release of a comic book that also exists within the very Earth where this movie takes place.
Sounds pretty meta, right? That’s accurate… and also exciting, if you have the same mindset as me. In our world, Marvel Studios and Marvel Comics have teamed up for Fantastic Four: First Steps #1, which is being written by Matt Fraction and drawn by Mark Buckingham. You’ll be able to purchase this one-shot issue digitally or at your local comic book store on July 2.
However, within the world of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, it’s the Future Foundation that’s partnered with Marvel Comics for this comic book issue. On that Earth, this issue comes our four years after Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Ben Grimm and Joseph Quinn’s Johnny Storm went into outer space, were bombarded by cosmic rays and gained the powers that respectively made them Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, The Thing and The Human Torch. Here’s the issue’s cover art, which was illustrated by Phil Noto.
With this cover harkening back to the real life Fantastic Four #1 released in 1961, Fantastic Four: First Steps #1 will chronicle the team’s “very first exploit,” i.e. when they debuted their “astonishing abilities” to the public as they saved New York from “near destruction.” Here’s what Matt Fraction had to say about working on this issue… or rather, the Matt Fraction from First Steps’ Earth:
We’ve known for a long time that The Fantastic Four: First Steps won’t be an origin story, although the reboot’s first trailer indicated we’ll at least see the lead-up to Reed, Sue, Ben and Johnny’s space flight. However, for those of you wanting to learn what happened in their first superhero adventure, picking up Fantastic Four: First Steps #1 will be a must. This whole thing becomes even more meta when taking into account how in the main Marvel Comics universe, there are comic books that publish licensed stories about characters like the Fantastic Four.
Once Fantastic Four: First Steps #1 has been released, we’ll only have to wait an additional three weeks for The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ arrival, as it starts playing on the big screen on July 25. After that, Reed, Sue, Ben and Johnny will be back for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, which come out on May 1, 2026 and May 7, 2027, respectively.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Chris Evans Was ‘Running Around’ Europe And Missed The Brave New World Premiere, But He Still Made Time To See The Movie And Reach Out To Anthony Mackie
I Knew Marvel Secrecy Was Over-The-Top, But There’s One Big Reason The Thunderbolts* Cast Has Been ‘Sussing Each Other Out’