What’s It Like Keeping Avengers: Doomsday Secrets? David Harbour And Wyatt Russell Share Funny (And Nerve-Wracking) Takes

Fans of upcoming Marvel movies are no strangers to speculation, leaks, and coded denials, but what’s it really like being on the other side of that airtight secrecy? According to stars of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, David Harbour and Wyatt Russell, it’s part comedy, part hostage situation, and they’re only half-joking.

While promoting the pair of actors’ upcoming flick Thunderbolts*, David Harbour and Wyatt Russell were asked a deceptively simple question by ComicBook.com: Is performing physical stunts scarier than keeping one's mouth shut about Doomsday? Neither actor hesitated when confirming that holding onto secrets scares them more.

Harbour, back again as the gruff but lovable Red Guardian, shared his take that being asked about Marvel's future is akin to a mega-stunt all on its own, saying:

It’s the most terrifying stunt imaginable, doing a bunch of interviews where they go, ‘So we hear you’re in Doomsday?’ and he’s just like harnessed up.

Russell, never one to miss a deadpan punchline, went a little darker with his take. The U.S. Agent portrayer added:

Media training for Doomsday is they just hold a knife to your neck and said, ‘You say anything, and it’s over.

It’s fun to imagine the dark-suited, baseball cap-wearing producer being mafia-like regarding cast spoilers, but whether that knife is metaphorical or something only Kevin Feige knows remains a mystery.

It’s interesting to note that although both actors were announced during Marvel's 5.5-hour cast announcement stream, it hasn't been officially confirmed whether they will play significant roles in the plot. This is typical for The House of Ideas; even being associated with one of their upcoming superhero movies means adhering to strict non-disclosure agreements, almost like undergoing metaphorical hostage training, albeit with safer resolutions.

(Image credit: Disney)

Marvel has kept most of Avengers: Doomsday under tight wraps. All we officially know? The cast is stacked, and yes, Robert Downey Jr. is returning, not as Iron Man, but as Doctor Doom. That alone is enough to send fan theories into overdrive. Add the potential appearance of the Thunderbolts* after facing off against the reality-bending powerhouse Sentry, which has been spoiled in recent marketing, and the secrecy makes more sense.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The MCU movie Universe is a franchise that relies on surprises and those cool connections between stories, so knowing that Russell and Harbour are in the next Avengers movie kind of gives away what’s happening in Thunderbolts* — at least for their characters. I bet there’s a lot of pressure to keep things quiet, but as the MCU stars show, the stress of accidentally spilling something, like saying the wrong thing or dropping a hint, can be just as intense as any big showdown in a superhero finale.

Thunderbolts* hits theaters this Friday, May 2, 2025, and Avengers: Doomsday drops exactly a year later. Fans have a ton of teaser interviews, awkward moments, and quick hints to look forward to in the next year, so get ready for a wild ride!

While you're waiting to hear more about the next Avengers movies, why not check out the rest of the MCU? You can also catch up on all the connections by streaming the films with your Disney+ subscription.