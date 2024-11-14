How Thor 2 Almost Had A Huge (And Bonkers) Connection To Deadpool 3
Deadpool 3 could have been a wildly different movie.
Bringing Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe was always going to be a big deal. The character was the most successful and one of the most popular among the Fox/Marvel properties by a mile, so bringing him into the MCU was a no-brainer. But that doesn’t mean that figuring out how to do it was easy.
It’s been five years since Disney bought Fox, so it clearly took a while to figure out just how to make Deadpool 3. While adding Wolverine was a clear win, in the new Marvel Assembled documentary for Deadpool & Wolverine (available with a Disney+ subscription) producer Wendy Jacobson reveals some of the other concepts that were considered. And they were wild, as she explained…
Needless to say, a remake of Thor: The Dark World (a movie that is regarded by more than a few as the low point of the MCU) would have been wild. Although one wonders if that idea is what led to the scene of Thor crying that would eventually have Deadpool so curious, considering it bears a resemblance to Loki’s “death” scene in the movie.
And these weren’t the only other options. The documentary shows other concepts that appear to have been legit. They include Deadpool and the Tramp which would have showcased Deadpool and Peter and Deadpool Fiction which would have been a movie for Deadpool and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury. Reynolds also says he pitched Deadpool 3 as a Sundance movie, which would have had zero action and almost no budget.
It seems that part of the reason that they didn’t simply call the new movie Deadpool 3 is that the idea of doing a third film that was a standalone vehicle for Deadpool was the one thing that was never an option. Deadpool in the MCU needed to have a reason to exist beyond its likely box office success.
Luckily, that reason was found. Hugh Jackman says later during the Assembled documentary that, while he had been serious about leaving Wolverine after Logan, he was the one who decided that he wanted to do a Deadpool film. The decision came at the right time as Reynolds indicates he was running out of ideas and thought he was on his “last pitch.”
And it all worked out quite nicely. Deadpool & Wolverine is now the highest grossing live-action movie of the year. It’s brought the Marvel Cinematic Universe back to its place at the top of movie world. It seems unlikely a remake of Thor: The Dark World would have done as well.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.