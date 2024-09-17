Chris Hemsworth Got Asked About His Viral Crying Scene In Deadpool And Wolverine, And I Was More Intrigued By His Answer Than I Expected
An answer might be in the cards.
There are so many moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that don’t really pan out. Characters are introduced, usually in mid-credits scenes, and then we wait to see what will come of them… if anything. Earlier this year, in the comedy-thriller Deadpool and Wolverine, our fast-talking lead hero saw not a character but a plot point on a TV monitor in the TVA. The God of Thunder, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), was holding a decimated Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and crying. “Why was Thor crying?” Deadpool demanded, but got no answer from the TVA. And fans are still hoping that the answer is coming.
While promoting his new movie Transformers One, Chris Hemsworth was asked by BlackGirlNerd why Thor was crying. The Australian actor got a big chuckle out of it, and then teased out with his Transformers co-star Brian Tyree Henry (also a veteran of the MCU thanks to Eternals) what might happen in the scene. The best part? Hemsworth didn’t shut it down at all, and actually promised that the scene would be explained, so long as fans kept their eye on upcoming MCU projects. Watch his answer here:
I got to ask @chrishemsworth the question the we’ve all wanted the answer to… why was Thor crying?!Full interview here on @BlackGirlNerds: https://t.co/H0ACxlxP4S@transformers #TransformersOne pic.twitter.com/EwFK35he9jSeptember 12, 2024
There are plenty of opportunities for Thor and Deadpool to share the screen together – something that might not have been thought possible when the MCU started with Iron Man back in 2008. Now, however, Marvel Studios own the rights to its “Fox Marvel” heroes, which is how Chris Evans, Jennifer Garner and Wesley Snipes were able to cameo in Deadpool and Wolverine, long after their superhero projects had been thought dead.
When you hear Shawn Levy speak about it, he seems less certain that there’s an answer. While speaking with EW in the wake of Deadpool and Wolverine opening, the director addressed the Thor joke and clarified:
Now, however, this feels like something that Marvel needs to reverse-engineer, and answer. We have the promise of massive team up scenarios in the announced Avengers movies Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. There’s no way that the screenwriters of those movies aren’t circling the “Crying Thor Holding Deadpool” moment and figuring out, “How do we get there?” And when it happens, it’ll seem like it was planned this entire time. Like when Falcon tells Steve in Avengers: Endgame, “On your left.”
Pure gold. Look for Deadpool and Wolverine on digital in the coming weeks. And then, Captain America: Brave New World will arrive in theaters in February of 2025.
