Vincent D'Onofrio Was Asked If He Could Play Kingpin In A Spider-Man Movie, And He Got Real About Why ‘It’s A Very Hard Thing To Do’

This is my villain origin story.

Vincent D&#039;Onofrio&#039;s Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

When it comes to upcoming Marvel movies, one of the most intriguing, yet elusive titles on the way is the next Spider-Man movie, which got an official title this week. When last we left Tom Holland’s Spidey, he became a nobody and street-level vigilante starting from square one and a lot of fans have had hopes that could mean he could finally cross paths with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin. However, the actor has ruled it out before, and recently he delved even further into why he thinks his villain won’t be in a future MCU movie either.

I’m not going to sugar-coat this, it’s a real bummer of an answer. Here’s what Vincent D’Onofrio said about a potential team up with Spider-Man:

The only thing I know is not positive. It’s a very hard thing to do for Marvel to use my character, it’s a very hard thing to do, because of ownership and stuff. Right now, it’s still, I’m only usable for television series, you know, that kind of a thing. Different kinds of series, whatever it is, but not even like a one-off Fisk movie or anything like that. It’s all caught up in rights stuff right now.

When D’Onofrio was on the Happy Sad Confused, he got real about why Wilson Fisk probably won’t make the jump from the small screen anytime soon. Apparently the character is caught up in “rights” knots that are stunting the character from jumping to the big screen.

We don’t know the legal details about why Kingpin, or specifically D’Onofrio’s Fisk has limited places he can go in the MCU, but the actor doesn’t sound confident it will ever happen. As he continued:

I don’t know when that would work out, or if it’d ever work out at all actually.

I told you, didn’t I? As fans of the Spider-Man movies, we’ve been itching for Tom Holland’s Web-Slinger to play in the world of Daredevil: Born Again, which is a more gritty, street-level side of the MCU. And it definitely seemed possible given Charlie Cox made a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, both Daredevil and Kingpin have gone through some complicated rights over the years given they were originally part of Netflix’s Marvel Universe before Disney+ snatched them up for this new series.

So far, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin has showed up in the Hawkeye show, Echo and now Daredevil: Born Again, but his comments definitely raise questions about what’s going on with the character’s rights and if the same situation now applies to Daredevil. It’s especially a tough pill to swallow given D’Onofrio has shared his hopes for his Kingpin to share the screen with Spider-Man for years upon years.

Of course, you never really know with these Marvel actors. They are often sworn to secrecy regarding upcoming projects and wouldn’t tell the public about their next appearances if they wanted to. Either way, for now you can catch Kingpin in the last two Daredevil: Born Again episodes, coming out the next two Tuesdays. And get ready for Spider-Man: Brand New Day heading to theaters on July 31, 2026.

