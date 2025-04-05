Vincent D'Onofrio Was Asked If He Could Play Kingpin In A Spider-Man Movie, And He Got Real About Why ‘It’s A Very Hard Thing To Do’
This is my villain origin story.
When it comes to upcoming Marvel movies, one of the most intriguing, yet elusive titles on the way is the next Spider-Man movie, which got an official title this week. When last we left Tom Holland’s Spidey, he became a nobody and street-level vigilante starting from square one and a lot of fans have had hopes that could mean he could finally cross paths with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin. However, the actor has ruled it out before, and recently he delved even further into why he thinks his villain won’t be in a future MCU movie either.
I’m not going to sugar-coat this, it’s a real bummer of an answer. Here’s what Vincent D’Onofrio said about a potential team up with Spider-Man:
When D’Onofrio was on the Happy Sad Confused, he got real about why Wilson Fisk probably won’t make the jump from the small screen anytime soon. Apparently the character is caught up in “rights” knots that are stunting the character from jumping to the big screen.
Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
You can stream Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin from the original Daredevil series and his latest return Daredevil: Born Again and every appearance in between only with a Disney+ subscription. Starting at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.
We don’t know the legal details about why Kingpin, or specifically D’Onofrio’s Fisk has limited places he can go in the MCU, but the actor doesn’t sound confident it will ever happen. As he continued:
I told you, didn’t I? As fans of the Spider-Man movies, we’ve been itching for Tom Holland’s Web-Slinger to play in the world of Daredevil: Born Again, which is a more gritty, street-level side of the MCU. And it definitely seemed possible given Charlie Cox made a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, both Daredevil and Kingpin have gone through some complicated rights over the years given they were originally part of Netflix’s Marvel Universe before Disney+ snatched them up for this new series.
So far, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin has showed up in the Hawkeye show, Echo and now Daredevil: Born Again, but his comments definitely raise questions about what’s going on with the character’s rights and if the same situation now applies to Daredevil. It’s especially a tough pill to swallow given D’Onofrio has shared his hopes for his Kingpin to share the screen with Spider-Man for years upon years.
Of course, you never really know with these Marvel actors. They are often sworn to secrecy regarding upcoming projects and wouldn’t tell the public about their next appearances if they wanted to. Either way, for now you can catch Kingpin in the last two Daredevil: Born Again episodes, coming out the next two Tuesdays. And get ready for Spider-Man: Brand New Day heading to theaters on July 31, 2026.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Fantastic Four’s Director Shared An Update That Might Bug Some Marvel Fans, But Makes Me Grateful As A Viewer
‘This Isn’t Going To Be The Movie I Pitched ’: The Marvels Director Gets Real About Not Fully Being In Control Of Her MCU Movie