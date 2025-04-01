My Favorite Thing About Sony’s Big Spider-Man 4 Title Announcement Was Tom Holland Joking About How He Knows Not To Give Away Spoilers Anymore
But does he totally?
Of course, the big news running around CinemaCon 2025 is that Spider-Man 4 has a title now, which CinemaBlend’s own Jeff McCobb discussed in our Sony 2025 live blog. Yes, knowing it will be called Spider-Man: Brand New Day is certainly infinitely better than going around calling it the Untitled Spider-Man sequel, but that wasn’t the part of the announcement that I enjoyed the most. Instead, it was Tom Holland joking about not giving away spoilers anymore while giving away a (studio approved) spoiler.
Popping up on camera during the event, Holland said he knows Spider-Man: Nowhere Home really left the audience with a “massive cliffhanger” (don’t even get me started on that ending), but that at least he was happy to give away the new Brand New Day title even if he can’t talk about most of the movie. He then joked he’s “over the hump” of giving away spoilers, which really amused me.
There was a point where Tom Holland was giving away quite a few Marvel spoilers. There was also a point when his fellow MCU stars and even directors like the Russo Brothers would tease him about giving away said top secret information. Now, we’re at the point where the whole thing has become a running joke, and Holland has even been tasked with “spoiling” a title on purpose. The whole thing feels pretty meta, but it still made me laugh out loud.
But it is worth pointing out there was a time when people had to worry about what Holland was going to say and do because he would say and do things like share a photo of his latest Spidey script and reveal the title. (That one was presumably not approved.) The studios took to doing things like having Benedict Cumberbatch chaperone him in interviews. (It worked, mostly, by the way.)
Tom Holland's currently away filming another movie (which he didn’t name in the pre-taped segment because it is rival studio Universal’s epic Nolan film The Odyssey, a movie that Holland has done an admirable job acting like he knows nothing about). However, I wasn’t even really expecting to get much Spider-Man 4 news today. Director Destin Daniel Cretton confirmed they are still pretty much in the ideation stage, but I'd guess they have to at least have the major bullet points down to have a title and to "spoil" it for fans so early.
The upcoming Marvel and Sony collaboration will hit theaters on July 31, 2026.
