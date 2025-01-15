As The Brutal Daredevil: Born Again Trailer Builds Out The Mayor Kingpin Storyline, I Desperately Need Tom Holland’s Spider-Man To Play In This Corner Of The MCU

As Marvel Studios continues to unfold its current phase, a lot of attention is being paid to the three upcoming Marvel movies on the slate for 2025. With good reason. In July, Marvel will introduce their official take on The Fantastic Four, and Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson is about to take up the shield, and take on a Red Hulk . But while the MCU Multiverse expands, Marvel fans need to also pay close attention to the ongoing Disney+ series in 2025, because there are other corners of the universe that are developing. Mainly, the area that fans are referring to as the “Street Level MCU” is taking a huge step forward with the March release of Daredevil: Born Again . And as I watch the first official trailer for the upcoming show, all I can think is, “This is exactly where I need and want to see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man moving forward.”

First, let’s watch the Daredevil: Born Again trailer, and then dig into why I love what’s happening here, and how Spider-Man can (and should) fit in.

I can’t fully explain it, but watching this first official footage from the upcoming Marvel TV series Daredevil: Born Again, it felt like I was flipping the weathered pages of a comic during a Frank Miller run of the Daredevil series. The blind hero of Hell’s Kitchen has always been a thorn in the side of Wilson Fisk (played beautifully, for years now, by Vincent D’Onofrio). And the trailer for Born Again populates this series with familiar faces from the Daredevil world, notably Foggy, Karen, Bullseye, and The Punisher.

But do you know who else frequently swung by to investigate, whenever The Kingpin, Bullseye, and The Punisher were blowing up swaths of New York City, mainly because they choose to protect Manhattan the same way that Daredevil (Charlie Cox) does?

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

