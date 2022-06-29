Wait, Did Howard Stern Just Accidentally Reveal A Major Upcoming Marvel Project?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its tight security, in order to try and avoid spoilers whenever possible. But things do fall through the cracks from time to time, as people are only human. But did Howard Stern just reveal a major upcoming Marvel project on the air, just a day after mulling over his Presidential run?

Howard Stern is a truly iconic radio personality and shock jock, who has been known to get involved in a number of projects. He was recently on a commercial break for The Howard Stern Show on XM Radio, where he seemingly have let slip his involvement in the MCU. Namely, a Doctor Doom project. The audio had made its way to Twitter, where one can hear him say:

They're going over the schedule with me, and it's going to suck. I told you, I'm going to do 'Doctor Doom.' That's the thing. But believe me, I'm fucking miserable about it.

Talk about a hot mic moment. To be clear, Howard Stern was seemingly complaining about the long hours associated with Doctor Doom, rather than the opportunity to be included. It's unclear if that is going to be a movie or Disney+ series, but either way it should be some long hours for the radio personality.

Of course, that's not the only end of the viral clip. When asked if he was excited to work on Doctor Doom, Howard Stern shared that he asked for advice from a great source: Iron Man himself aka Robert Downey Jr.. As Stern shared:

I called Robert Downey, Jr. and I was asking him acting techniques.

Talk about going straight to the source. While Robert Downey Jr. might have retired from playing Iron Man in the MCU, he's the one who started the massive shared universe. So he might have some tips for Howard Stern about joining the mysterious Doctor Doom project.

The powers that be at Marvel Studios so far haven't responded to this possible leak by Howard Stern. But with the Fantastic Four movie also in development, it's certainly seems like that team's mythology is taking focus in the shared universe. Could the title character of Doctor Doom end up being the next Thanos-level threat to the MCU? Only time will tell.

Of course, the biggest question that Marvel fans might wondering is exactly what role Howard Stern might have in Doctor Doom. Is he appearing in live-action alongside that villain, or using his talents on the microphone to voice a character? Stern's leaked comments certainly make it seem like it's going to be a grueling schedule.

Phase Four has been greatly expanding the MCU, and it should be interesting to see how the Fantastic Four's introduction changes the franchise as a whole. Fans are also eager to see the introduction of the X-Men.

