'I Might Have Gotten It Wrong.' Avengers: Doomsday Actor Reflects On Spoiling Scene When Discussing The Movie's Wild Security

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, thanks to releases hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Without a doubt the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which will be a massive crossover event. A number of actors from the X-Men movies are returning including Alan Cumming, who recently shared that the "spoiler" he shared might not actually be accurate. Let's break it all down.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited, which is why Cumming's comments about fighting Pedro Pascal went viral. But in a recent interview with Golden Derby, the acclaimed host of The Traitors revealed that he might have been mistaken. In his words:

I did the entire film in isolation. Lots of green screen, face replacement. They even gave characters fake names. I don’t know who I was acting with half the time. I broke the internet by mentioning something once, but honestly, I might have got it wrong.

Well, now I'm confused. It sounds like Cumming basically filmed his return as Nightcrawler by himself, and he'll be added to the ensemble of Doomsday through visual effects. And it turns out that Marvel's tight security was even keeping secrets from him during this shooting process.

While he originally claimed that he was fighting Pascal's Reed Richrads in the blockbuster, it sounds like Alan Cumming might be walking that back. Namely because the studio even kept him in the dark regarding who his scene partners are. The suspense is killing me!

Fans were shocked when Cumming and his fellow X-Men stars were included in Avengers: Doomsday's cast announcement. The movie will feature multiple teams of heroes including the Avengers, New Avengers, Fantastic Four, and (of course) the X-Men. It's unclear how these factions will end up interacting, but with the multiverse in play anything is possible.

The Goldeneye actor is thrilled about playing Nightcrawler decades after X-2: X-Men United hit theaters. Especially because Cumming's makeup process is so much shorter than it was ack in the day. Exactly how he will factor into the overall story remains a mystery, but the actor's comments about his isolation makes me think that his screentime might be limited in the highly anticipated blockbuster.

Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have not-so-patiently been waiting for the X-Men to finally join the fun. Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox opened the door for this to happen, but we still haven't seen the team of mutants assembled in live-action. And the fact that actors from the Fox franchise are reprising their roles is extra reason to be excited.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters next December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get more information about the X-Men factor into the story soon.