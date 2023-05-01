Will There Be More Guardians Of The Galaxy After Vol. 3? Chris Pratt And James Gunn Weigh In

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hasn’t arrived in theaters yet, so we don’t know exactly what is going to happen to our favorite band of a-holes. However, from the beginning writer/director James Gunn made it clear that the third movie would mark an end for the Guardians of the Galaxy, at least as we have known them up to this point. So will there be more Guardians of the Galaxy movies? James Gunn certainly hopes so.

James Gunn has continued to insist that with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 completed, he’s done with the franchise. And as the new head of DC Studios, he’s certainly got other things to focus on. However, Gunn tells ComicBook.com that he hopes that somebody picks up the reins from him and continues this franchise with whatever collection of characters it might have, Gunn explained…

I want the Guardians to continue, myself. That doesn't necessarily mean with Chris or with anybody, but you know, I would like to see the Guardians continue in another iteration.

The Guardians of the Galaxy, like all superhero teams, have seen many different iterations in the comic books that inspired the films, so there’s certainly no reason that even if Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 takes some of our favorite characters off the table, either through death, as Gunn has hinted, or other means, we can’t see the team continue forward with other characters.

Would a new Guardians of the Galaxy team still include Star-Lord? Chris Pratt was asked if he would be willing to return to the franchise, and while the actor says he is open to the possibility, he admits that doing so would be difficult, as he thinks that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wraps things up so well, and making a Guardians movie without James Gunn would certainly be difficult. Pratt said…

That's so daunting. That's the reason to not do it. I think it would have… it's so elegant and perfect right now with the three films and so to think of moving forward, it's really hard and without James, I don't know how that would work. I'm open to it, but man, I don't know.

The first order of business is the new Guardians movie living up to its high expectations, and based on the initial critical response to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it has clearly done that. What happens after all that is anybody’s guess. We certainly could see more Guardians movies, but they will be very different than the ones that came before. It probably won't be a Vol. 4, so much as an entirely new volume of stories. James Gunn will certainly be in the theater to see more movies if they happen. A lot of other people probably will be too.