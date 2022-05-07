Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Has Finished Filming, Here's How James Gunn Celebrated

If you’ve been paying attention to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s development, you know that this is James Gunn’s last time making a Guardians-centric project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, a key step in the threequel’s creative process is now over, as Gunn announced today that Vol. 3 has finished filming. To commemorate the occasion, Gunn shared a sweet photo of himself with some of the actors.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 started filming in November 2021, and now principal photography has come to a close, as you’ll see in the below tweet from James Gunn accompanied by a picture of him enjoying a good time with his brother Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan and Dave Bautista.

And that’s a picture wrap on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls. I’m a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade. pic.twitter.com/oVQCIfJjuZMay 7, 2022 See more

All of these actors but Pom Klementieff have been part of the Guardians of the Galaxy film series since the beginning, and the Mantis actress has become just as important to this corner of the MCU since debuting in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. While select Guardians of the Galaxy team members could continue appearing in the MCU after Vol. 3, the upcoming Marvel movie will be the last time Gunn works with these characters, which means the end of filming takes him one step closer to the end of this particular professional journey. This announcement comes a few days after Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, revealed she’d finished shooting her scenes.

James Gunn also tweeted a picture of Zoe Saldaña, a.k.a. the MCU’s Gamora, with his fiancée Jennifer Holland, who starred as Emilia Harcourt in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, Gunn’s DC Extended Universe endeavors (which look like they will be joined by an Amanda Waller series). The filmmaker said Saldaña was with the group that night, but he only had a picture of her with an “unannounced actor.” Gunn then clarified in another tweet that the actor he was referring to is not Holland, so we’ll have to keep waiting to learn their identity.

Along with the main Guardians lineup all reassembling for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, we’ll also reunite with Sylvester Stallone’s Stakar Ogord, one of the late Yondu’s old Ravager cohorts. Additionally, Vol. 3 will introduce Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, who was teased in one of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’s end-credits scenes, and Chukwudi Iwuji, who worked with James Gunn on Peacemaker and has described his Marvel character as being “powerful” and “extremely complex.” Ahead of Vol. 3’s release next year, most of the Guardians will appear in July’s Thor: Love and Thunder, and then Disney+ subscribers will see them back together again in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special come December.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023, and now that filming is complete, maybe we’ll be treated to some official images in the coming months. Those of you looking to get your fill of new MCU content now can check out Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters or stream Moon Knight on Disney+.