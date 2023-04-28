Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Has Screened, And People's Responses Are Emotional

It’s been six years since we’ve last seen our favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe misfits on the big screen, so while it would be an understatement to say that anticipation is high for the May 5 release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 , fans also have to come to terms with the fact that we’ll be saying goodbye to this beloved trilogy . If these first responses are any indication, get ready to shed some tears, possibly from both heartbreak and laughter. Let’s see what the reactions are to this series’ third installment, which has some fans more excited than they were for Avengers: Endgame .

Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista and the rest are back to reprise their characters, who will attempt to reunite with Zoe Saldaña’s Gamora following the events of Avengers: Endgame. Additions to the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 cast are Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary and Will Poulter as Adam Warlock. Those who saw the film’s premiere in Paris called it a satisfactory way to close out the trilogy, and that sentiment seems to have carried over to US audiences. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 certainly hits an emotional nerve, and CinemaBlend’s Hannah Saulic says she was moved in unexpected ways:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is dark and strange and beautiful and moved me in ways I really wasn't expecting. My favorite of the trilogy by far #GotGVol3

Dirk Libbey of CinemaBlend doesn’t seem to know how to feel, after experiencing a roller coaster of emotions. Suffice it to say, he is satisfied with the trilogy’s conclusion:

I don't even know what to say. #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 is the most satisfying end to a trilogy since The Return of the Jedi. I laughed. I cried. Mostly at the same time. I can't be sad it's gone because I'm so happy it was here. Goodbye friends. Thank you @JamesGunn.

Get ready to have your heart broken and then put back together all in the span of two and a half hours, CinemaBlend’s Mike Reyes says. This one is a lot of fun, with a killer playlist to boot:

@JamesGunn, you magnificent bastard! #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 closes the trilogy in fitting fashion with a lot of heart, tons of action, and another killer playlist. You'll have your heart broken & mended in the same epic sitting. The most fun I've had with the MCU in some time.

Russ Milheim of The Direct says there’s no overstating how good Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is, calling it a “deeply emotional” story that is one of the MCU’s best to date:

Trust that I'm not being hyperbolic when I say, #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 is one of the best MCU films to date.It's truly incredible.A deeply emotional story that perfectly utilizes all of its characters in the best ways.The comedic balance has never been better.

Film critic Zach Pope likes how every character gets their time to shine, specifically mentioning Bradley Cooper’s voice performance as Rocket Raccoon. He calls this the “perfect finale,” tweeting that it provides everything you want in a trilogy capper:

#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 is endearing, heartfelt, hilarious, BADASS (an incredible one shot) but most of all everything you want from a finale I cried, I laughed, & I feel completley satisfied! @JamesGunn has delivered the perfect finale & one of the best trilogies of all time

Perri Nemiroff of Collider says she’s got a new favorite Marvel movie . While Guardians of the Galaxy always brings the action, she says the beauty of this trilogy lies in its found family of misfits, and James Gunn is a master of capturing the heart of that team:

#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 just destroyed me. Everything I hoped for and then some.The first film became my favorite MCU movie back in 2014, and now this one locks it in as my favorite series within the franchise.Fell in love with this group of misfit characters who find…

Rayyan of Cinegeek can’t stand the thought of not seeing these characters again, saying that these characters strangely feel like the most human of the MCU. As others have noted, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will warm your heart, destroy it, and then make you laugh about it. The writer tweets:

#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 is a special film. It warms your heart, breaks your heart, destroys it & still manages to make you laugh in the next scene. While expertly balancing it's darker tones with the more light hearted. The High Evolutionary is absolutely terrifying & brutal.

Critic Brandon Davis isn’t sure this final installment tops the first, but he agrees with others that each character gets an opportunity to shine:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits so many emotional notes. I don't know if it tops the first, which has a special place for me.James Gunn really went all out, giving each character rich moments and really worthy conclusions. Story I didn't expect. It's heavy and really good.