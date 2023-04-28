Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Has Screened, And People's Responses Are Emotional

By Heidi Venable
published

Are you ready to say goodbye?

Star-Lord and the Guardians in Vol. 3
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

It’s been six years since we’ve last seen our favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe misfits on the big screen, so while it would be an understatement to say that anticipation is high for the May 5 release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, fans also have to come to terms with the fact that we’ll be saying goodbye to this beloved trilogy. If these first responses are any indication, get ready to shed some tears, possibly from both heartbreak and laughter. Let’s see what the reactions are to this series’ third installment, which has some fans more excited than they were for Avengers: Endgame.

Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista and the rest are back to reprise their characters, who will attempt to reunite with Zoe Saldaña’s Gamora following the events of Avengers: Endgame. Additions to the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 cast are Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary and Will Poulter as Adam Warlock. Those who saw the film’s premiere in Paris called it a satisfactory way to close out the trilogy, and that sentiment seems to have carried over to US audiences. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 certainly hits an emotional nerve, and CinemaBlend’s Hannah Saulic says she was moved in unexpected ways: 

Dirk Libbey of CinemaBlend doesn’t seem to know how to feel, after experiencing a roller coaster of emotions. Suffice it to say, he is satisfied with the trilogy’s conclusion: 

Get ready to have your heart broken and then put back together all in the span of two and a half hours, CinemaBlend’s Mike Reyes says. This one is a lot of fun, with a killer playlist to boot: 

Russ Milheim of The Direct says there’s no overstating how good Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is, calling it a “deeply emotional” story that is one of the MCU’s best to date: 

Film critic Zach Pope likes how every character gets their time to shine, specifically mentioning Bradley Cooper’s voice performance as Rocket Raccoon. He calls this the “perfect finale,” tweeting that it provides everything you want in a trilogy capper: 

Perri Nemiroff of Collider says she’s got a new favorite Marvel movie. While Guardians of the Galaxy always brings the action, she says the beauty of this trilogy lies in its found family of misfits, and James Gunn is a master of capturing the heart of that team:

Rayyan of Cinegeek can’t stand the thought of not seeing these characters again, saying that these characters strangely feel like the most human of the MCU. As others have noted, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will warm your heart, destroy it, and then make you laugh about it. The writer tweets: 

Critic Brandon Davis isn’t sure this final installment tops the first, but he agrees with others that each character gets an opportunity to shine: 

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — part of the MCU’s Phase 5 — is just days away from its May 5 theatrical release, so in the meantime, be sure to check out CinemaBlend’s interviews with the Guardians of the Galaxy cast from Comic-Con. Also see when other upcoming Marvel movies are scheduled to be released, and take a peek at our 2023 Movie Release Schedule to start planning your next trip to the theater. 

