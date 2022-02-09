Oscar Nominee Andrew Garfield Reacts To Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Snub
By Corey Chichizola published
Andrew Garfield got a major Oscar nom, but Spider-Man wasn't so lucky.
Awards Season is currently in full swing, and nowhere is that more obvious than the recent Oscar nominations. Just like every year, there were a number of notable snubs, and some thrilling noms. Andrew Garfield got a Best Actor nod for his performance in Tick, Tick…Boom! and recently reacted to Spider-Man: No Way Home’s snub.
Given the wildly successful run of Spider-Man: No Way Home and glowing reviews, some fans were hoping it would have a chance to be nominated for major Academy Award categories. But in the end it was only nominated for visual effects. After landing his Best Actor nom, Andrew Garfield was asked about the comic book movie not being quite so lucky. He respond with,
Well, there you have it. It looks like Andrew Garfield isn’t too worried about Spider-Man: No Way Home not landing major Oscar nominations like Best Picture. Instead, he’s thrilled to be a part of such a massively successful blockbuster, especially one that helped bring audiences back to theaters in the midst of the Omicron variant.
Andrew Garfield’s latest comments about Spider-Man: No Way Home come from an interview with THR about his Academy Award nomination. While he’s no doubt thrilled to be recognized for playing RENT writer Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick…BOOM!, eventually the conversation turned to his recent return as Peter Parker. Because despite fan excitement, visual effects were the only category for the massive crossover movie.
The comic book genre has had a complicated relationship with major Award Ceremonies, and only a handful of Marvel movies have managed to be honored with nominations. Black Panther broke new ground in this manner, even scoring a Best Picture nod. Given the critical consensus of Spider-Man: No Way Home, some fans were hoping it would follow suit. But that isn’t how things shook out.
But, Andrew Garfield isn’t the only Peter Parker who seems to have a good attitude about Spider-Man: No Way Home’s awards season performance. Tom Holland previously said something similar, maintaining that the success of the movie lies in how much the fandom loved it, and those viral videos of theaters going crazy.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now, and fans can watch Andrew Garfield’s Oscar nominated performance in Tick, Tick…BOOM! over on Netflix. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.