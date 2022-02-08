2022 Oscar Nominations: See The Full List Including Dune And More
Which movies made the Best Picture cut?
Ratings for awards shows have been in steady decline. Not just the Oscars, but the Emmys, Grammys, Critics Choice Awards… all of the annual celebrations of artistic accomplishment are slipping in stature as audiences seek different distractions. Some of this might be tied to the movies that are nominated, with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences honoring distinguished feature films that precious few have seen. Is this year any different?
The nominations for Oscars 2022 were announced by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross, establishing the field of contenders that will compete for Academy gold when the ceremony is held on Sunday, March 27. Those sounds you hear are the revving engines of publicity campaigns preparing to shift into the next gear, and champion the movies, performers, and craftspeople recognized by the Academy this year. Here’s the complete list of 2022 Academy Award nominations:
Best Picture
TBD
Best Director
TBD
Best Actress
TBD
Best Actor
TBD
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judy Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Best Supporting Actor
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)
Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)
Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)
King Richard
The Worst Person in the World
Best Adapted Screenplay
CODA (Sian Heder)
Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)
Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)
The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)
The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)
Best Animated Feature
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Rayan and the Last Dragon
Best International Feature Film
TBD
Best Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Best Production Design
TBD
Best Cinematography
TBD
Best Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Film Editing
Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)
Dune (Joe Walker)
King Richard (Pamela Martin)
The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)
Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
Best Score
Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)
Dune (Hans Zimmer)
Encanto (Germaine Franco)
Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)
The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)
Best Original Song
TBD
Best Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Animated Short
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best Documentary Short
TBD
Best Live Action Short
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Congratulations to all of the nominees in the various Oscar categories. We will continue our coverage of this year’s awards race, but you can also keep track of 2022’s upcoming movie releases using the guide that we periodically update.
