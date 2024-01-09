The Sweet Way Spider-Man Star Jake Johnson Helped Spidey Fans During The Pandemic, And The Surprise He Got In Return
This is such a beautiful story.
Heroes. They come in all shapes and sizes, and serve so many different purposes. Lately, thanks to his involvement in the animated Spider-Verse saga, New Girl’s Jake Johnson finds himself rising to the challenge of Spider-Man’s heroics. That’s what happens when you star in two of the greatest Spider-Man movies ever made. Fans respond in kind, and sometimes turn to you for help. Now, Johnson is an actor. A voice actor. And even a director. His new film Self-Reliance is one of the better upcoming 2024 movies we have seen. And while having a conversation with Johnson about his directorial debut and his career, he opened up about something spectacular he did for the Spider-Man fan base, and a surprise he got through the interactions.
Jake Johnson’s version of Spider-Man in the two animated films, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is Peter B. Parker, a version of the classic hero who exists on Earth 616. He served as a mentor for Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), and appears to be part of the team who will come to Miles’ rescue, based on the ending of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. So Johnson’s legacy will be tied to Spider-Man for the rest of his career, which he learned when the world went through a global pandemic. While appearing on the ReelBlend podcast to discuss Self-Reliance, Johnson spoke about an action he did for Spidey fans during the pandemic, and explained:
This doesn’t surprise me. Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Ellen Degeneres and many more have told stories about recording messages for young fans while in character as Woody, Buzz or Dory. So it’s very cool that Jake Johnson agreed to do that for young Spider-Man fans. But then he got hit with a massive surprise, and it breaks my heart a little. As Johnson went on to explain:
I wish I knew that Jake Johnson was doing that for Spider-Man fans of all ages. I definitely would have hit him up, Cameo-style, so that I’d always have my own recording of Peter Parker telling me that everything is going to be OK. I could play it during tough times. Spider-Man’s voice can help get me through, the way that he did for kids and grown fans.
We still don’t know when the third chapter of the Spider-Verse trilogy is due to arrive. During the ReelBlend interview, Jake Johnson admitted to us that he has yet to record any dialogue for the sequel, but also said that means nothing, as vocal parts can come together quickly. So stay tuned here for any updates on Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, and also, keep an eye on Johnson’s socials, in case he opens up the window to personalized messages again.
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Having been with the site since 2011, Sean interviewed myriad directors, actors and producers, and created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.
