The Russo Brothers Share Their Take After Spider-Man: No Way Home Crushes At The Box Office

It was clear ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s release that this was going to be one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest movies narratively-speaking, but despite opening as the pandemic continues to affect movie theaters, the Web-Slinger’s latest cinematic adventure is now officially a box office titan. Just four days after its big screen premiere counting Thursday night screenings, No Way Home has collected over $600 million worldwide so far, making it the sixth highest grossing movie in 2021 at the time of this writing. Now Marvel directors Joe and Anthony Russo have shared their take on this outstanding performance.

With that $600 million+ haul, Spider-Man: No Way Home has the third highest-grossing opening weekend worldwide yet, trailing just behind Avengers: Endgame at #1 and Avengers: Infinity War at #2, both Russos Brothers joints. So it’s fitting that they humorously commented on this success with the following Twitter video congratulating Tom Holland and everyone else who worked on No Way Home.

Breaking all of the records!! This is the closest we can get to hanging out with @TomHolland1996 now…Congrats to the #NoWayHome team on such a spectacular addition to the MCU. pic.twitter.com/Puh0DJ3ytCDecember 20, 2021 See more

Since Joe Russo and his brother can’t hang out with Tom Holland anytime soon, watching the Spider-Man performer at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus will have to suffice. It is worth noting that in addition to introducing Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to the MCU in Captain America: Civil War, the Russos also included Spider-Man as a major player in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. So although Spider-Man: No Way Home didn’t surpass either of those movies’ opening weekends (Infinity War scoring $640.5 million and Endgame scoring $1.2 billion), Holland’s Web-Slinger is still resting nicely in the top three.

This is just one of the many ways Spider-Man: No Way Home has shined financially in less than a week’s time. It pulled in approximately $50 million on Thursday night, making it the third biggest Thursday opening ever behind Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. No Way Home also ended its weekend run domestically at $260 million ($7 million more than what was initially reported), nearly triple what Spider-Man-related flick Venom: Let There Be Carnage made in early October. With all this happening in the span of a few days, I’m eager to see how much money No Way Home has raked in by the time its theatrical run is over.

In addition to having worked with Tom Holland on three MCU movies, Joe and Anthony Russo also directed the actor in the Apple TV+ movie Cherry, where Holland played a PTSD-afflicted Army veteran who robbed banks to fund his and his wife’s drug addiction. While the Russos are busy these days with a variety of projects, including Netflix’s The Gray Man and Amazon Prime Video’s Citadel, apparently Marvel Studios tried to court the directing duo back for another movie. If the Russos do indeed return to the MCU, specifically for another event comparable to their Avengers movies (like Secret Wars), maybe that will give them another opportunity to direct Holland as Spider-Man.

For now though, Tom Holland and the Spider-Man: No Way Home cast and crew can bask in the movie’s box office glory. If you haven’t already, be sure to read CinemaBlend’s review for No Way Home, and naturally we’ll let you know if/when it’s announced Holland will return as the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, along with any other major news about upcoming Marvel movies.