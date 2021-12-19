There’s Even More Good News For Spider-Man: No Way Home Outside Of Its Epic First Weekend In Theaters

As expected, Spider-Man: No Way Home - the latest installment in the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe, is making major waves in its opening weekend. The movie has raked in massive numbers at the box office and has been acclaimed by critics and fans. And if that weren’t exciting enough, Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige has also doubled down on plans for another installment. These certainly bold well for the movie’s continued performance, and that may be helped along by another piece of good news that’s been revealed this weekend.

A new movie like this not only brings excitement and curiosity, but it’s also accompanied by a range of scores that are tallied by online entities. Many fans flock to aggregator sites like Rotten Tomatoes to get a sense of how a film is being received. CinemaScore is one of those sources that holds a considerable amount of influence, as it can help sway prospective viewers one way or another. Thankfully, when it comes to Spider-Man: No Way Home is thriving, as the film currently holds an A+ audience ranking on the site.

This score puts the Tom Holland-led superhero flick in the company of some of the MCU’s greatest movies. The Avengers, Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame are the only other three films in the franchise to have achieved this accomplishment. Per THR , The Incredibles, The Incredibles 2 and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse are the only animated films in the superhero genre to get the rating. It should also be noted that No Way Home’s predecessors, Homecoming and Far From Home, each hold A ratings. On the whole, No Way Home is the 91st film to ever receive the distinction, which is saying a lot when you consider the countless features that have been released over the years.

The impressive CinemaScore seems to indicate that the highly anticipated film has more than earned the hefty sum it earned this weekend. The joint Sony/Marvel Studios production amassed $253 million domestically and brought in $587 million worldwide. With this, it’s definitely not surprising that another project is already in the works. But there are still plenty of things to consider in that regard.

Kevin Feige, of course, didn’t spill any specifics on the direction of the next film, but he and his collaborators do seem to at least have a general idea of where they’d like to go. The threequel ends with the titular hero in a very interesting place and one that will inform how he continues to evolve. Co-producer Amy Pascal, who previously confirmed that another sequel with Holland was in the works, further stated that the ending would serve as a nice jumping off point for additional movies.

While it’s tempting to look to the future, one should also look back on the past. Spider-Man’s “Homecoming” trilogy performed very well (both critically and financially), and the movies will likely be revisited by fans for years to come. To that point, I need to treat myself to another showing of No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is playing exclusively in theaters now.