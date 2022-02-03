Tom Holland’s Face When He Finds Out Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Getting Close To Avatar’s Box Office Title Is Priceless

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a huge movie. That’s not exactly news but apparently even actor Tom Holland didn’t realize quite how big a movie it was. The actor was recently informed that the movie is on the verge of passing Avatar on the all-time domestic box office list and the shock on his face is visible.

Tom Holland recently sat down with Dave Morales of Backstage OL and during the interview Tom Holland was asked his thoughts on Spider-Man: No Way Home being #4 on the all-time domestic box office charts, with a real shot at passing Avatar to become number three. Holland literally doesn’t believe it and gets a hilarious look on his face when he’s assured that the situation is real. Check it out.

To be clear, part of the issue here that is causing the shock is probably due to Holland and the interviewer talking about different numbers. Holland makes reference to Avatar being the biggest movie of all-time, which is the case from a global box office perspective , but not from a domestic perspective.

Avatar hasn’t been the domestic box office champ since Star Wars: The Force Awakens came out and grossed over $930 million. Even Avengers: Endgame, the other movie that was the global box office champ (for a while) wasn’t able to do as well domestically as the movie that brought the Star Wars franchise back to the big screen. Although both movies do currently sit ahead of Avatar on the domestic list.

Spider-Man: No Way Home isn’t all that close to unseating Avatar on the all-time worldwide box office chart , which is not to say the movie is doing badly. The new Spider-Man movie is currently sitting in the number six slot all-time with a worldwide gross of $1.7 billion. It will need to cross the $2 billion mark to gain any additional ground, though if it can do that it has a shot of passing both Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which both just barely crossed that threshold.

How much more gas Spider-Man: No Way Home has in the tank is unclear. The movie has been out for well over a month at this point and while it's not done yet, it's domestic take next weekend will likely be under $10 million. It's continued position at the top of the box office has more to due with an overall lack of competition than it does massive ticket sales of its own.