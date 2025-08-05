Someone Reminded David Corenswet He Didn't Get To Talk To Robert Pattinson After Joining The DCU, But I'm Loving His Sweet Henry Cavill Story

We’re almost a month into Superman’s run on the 2025 movie calendar, and it seems that the public has accepted David Corenswet’s big blue Boy Scout. On and off screen, the man seems to wear his golden retriever personality on his sleeve, and as a result the DCU Chapter 1 charm offensive continues to work its magic. Which only makes the story of how Robert Pattinson didn’t reach out after he joined the DCU even funnier, and the story of exchanging letters with past Supermen all the sweeter.

If the display of “anger” shown during Corenswet’s joint interview with Nicholas Hoult for MTV is any indication, one would think that you could get away with murder in his proverbial court. Obviously joking about his rage over The Batman’s leading man not sending any word, the Twisters antagonist then reflected on this touching experience he had with two of his caped predecessors:

It is a rather small club of those of us who get to wear the cape. I did get a lovely letter from Henry [Cavill], just as we were wrapping up filming. And I actually sent a letter to Tyler Hoechlin, as they were wrapping up. They were shooting the last season.

In the cinematic wreckage of what was supposed to be the DCEU, Henry Cavill’s tenure saw him embody Kal-El in three full movies. There was also a smattering of cameos, which ended with that infamous Black Adam post-credit scene. It was a relatively darker incarnation than Tyler Hoechlin’s leading role in the CW’s Superman and Lois; which felt to some like an antidote to the Snyderverse’s version of the character.

No one holds that cape forever, as we saw with Superman and Lois’ four season run coming to an end last December. Hoechlin’s heartfelt message on the show’s end saw him encouraging successors like David Corenswet, which is a total Clark Kent move. That fact wasn’t lost on Superman’s star, as he explained in his continued remarks:

There were some fun parallels between the letters exchanged. There is some spirit of Superman that gets - I mean, it makes sense why each of them played the character, because there was something in what they wrote that was similar. There was a shared spirit.

You can take the actor out of the cape, but in most cases fans would agree that you can’t take that Smallville spirit out of the men who’ve played the defender of Metropolis. Indeed the Metahumans in DC Comics seem to be banding together; which kind of makes Robert Pattinson’s lack of communication fitting, considering Batman doesn’t have powers.

Perhaps now with The Batman: Part II ’s completed script , the cinematic Bruce Wayne can get in touch with David Corenswet, and talk about trying to work on getting James Gunn to fulfill our Batman/Superman wishes . That'll have to wait, as we can all still bask in the glow of Superman, currently showing in theaters.