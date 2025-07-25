‘Anime Superman’ Actor Jack Quaid Penned A Sweet Message After Seeing David Corenswet’s DCU Movie

Superman has been playing on the 2025 movies schedule for close to two weeks now, and it’s gathered a lot of fans during that time. Man of Steel writer David S. Goyer used a The Dark Knight analogy while talking about how he enjoyed James Gunn’s latest feature, and now we can add Jack Quaid to the list of supporters. The lead actor of Adult Swim’s My Adventures with Superman expressed his enthusiasm for David Corenswet’s debut as The Last Son of Krypton by writing a sweet message.

We’ve been hearing Jack Quaid voice Clark Kent since the animated series debuted in 2023, and we’ll reunite with this version of the character whenever My Adventures with Superman Season 3 arrives. Until then, the self-proclaimed “anime Superman” had these kind works to say about the first DC Universe movie in the letter he posted on Threads:

I absolutely loved SUPERMAN! Can’t think of the last time a movie gave me so much hope. They did the big blue boy scout proud. I laughed. I cried. People in the audience cheered! A CHEER?! In 2025?! Incredible! [David Corenswet], you ARE Superman. Period. You created a Supes who’s humanity shines through in every frame. It’s so incredible to watch you fly. Sincerely, Anime Superman

You gotta love one Superman supporting another, and Jack Quaid is in good company on that front. Superman Returns’ Brandon Routh recently told Variety he thought the new Superman movie was “a lot of fun” and that he “cried no less than three times.” In Quaid’s case, he walked away from Superman feeling more hopeful than he’s ever felt before from watching a movie, and he was amazed by David Corenswet’s performance. Hopefully Quaid’s message reaches Corenswet’s eyes, and he’ll in turn watch My Adventures with Superman, if he hasn’t already.

Although the new DCU franchise officially kicked off last December when Creature Commandos premiered on HBO Max, Superman marked many people’s first entry into this new shared continuity succeeding the DCEU. In this world, metahumans have existed on Earth for 300 years, David Corenswet’s Superman had already been active for three years, and he was well acquainted with fellow superheroes like Mr. Terrific, Hawkgirl and Guy Gardner. In contrast, My Adventures with Superman has been chronicling the journey of Jack Quaid’s Clark from the beginning, and aside from his cousin Kara Zor-El, a.k.a. Supergirl, it doesn’t seem like there are any other superheroes active on Earth.

However, with the spinoff My Adventures with Green Lantern on the way, Jack Quaid’s Superman will eventually find himself in good company with another cherished DC superhero outside of his direct circle. As for David Corenswet’s Superman, although a sequel movie hasn’t been greenlit, he is reportedly expected to be paired with Batman and Wonder Woman in a Justice League movie someday.