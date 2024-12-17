James Gunn Admits To Us He Was Against Superman Wearing Trunks, Until David Corenswet Told Him One Thing That Completely Changed His Mind
It actually makes a lot of sense.
It was the most important decision James Gunn had to make. OK, maybe not the MOST important. But given the way that comic book and superhero fans love to argue over specific details – especially when it comes to costumes on our favorite characters – the costuming choice of putting trunks on the new Superman outfit was generating headlines. The most recent silver-screen Superman prior to David Corenswet, Man of Steel star Henry Cavill, had no trunks on his costume. Of course, the icon that is Christopher Reeves sported the red undies. And the Superman comic books presented examples of both over the decades.
So I knew, when I traveled to Cleveland, Ohio to watch James Gunn and his cast film scenes for Superman, that I had to get to the bottom of the “trunks, or no trunks” debate. Let’s get to the bottom of what I was able to unearth.
James Gunn was anti-trunks for a long time.
As it turns out, the idea generated some heat on set, with creatives taking sides and Gunn admitting that not everyone in every department was completely on board. Judianna Makovsky has been Gunn’s costume designer since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. She followed him to DC for The Suicide Squad, then took on the task of suiting Ka-El (Corenswet) for a new universe. I asked Gunn during a break in filming about the “trunks versus no trunks” argument, and the director admitted to CinemaBlend:
You can look at various Superman suit designs over the years, and notice just how different they look when you remove a simple item like the red shorts. Heck, at one point back in February 2023, Gunn even made a poll on Twitter asking fans which they preferred.
Superman:February 1, 2023
However, when it came time to make the final call, it was the man wearing the suit who brought up a point that James Gunn couldn’t shake.
‘He dresses like a professional wrestler.’
As James Gunn went on to elaborate on the costuming process for Superman, the director spoke with leading man David Corenswet, who brought up a very interesting wrinkle in the superhero-suit conversation. According to Gunn:
As with so many superheroes in the DC universe, there are two sides that need to be reflected, and often, they are at war with each other. For Batman, there is the tireless vigilante hunting criminals in Gotham. But there’s also the elusive playboy billionaire Bruce Wayne, who seems not to have a care in the world. With Superman, every storyteller wrestles with Clark Kent and Kal-El – with the Kansas farm boy, and the alien from another planet.
So, as Gunn concluded to CinemaBlend:
Personally, I love it. I never viewed trunks as a make or break on a Superman suit, because I liked Henry Cavill’s Superman suit. But I’m willing to roll with a change, if Gunn and Corenswet think it’s the right way forward.
Superman is poised to be a massive blockbuster for Warner Bros. when it opens on July 11, 2025. We plan to have plenty more from the set as we get closer to the release of the movie. And you will be able to see the first Superman trailer when it arrives on Thursday, December 19, so stay tuned.
