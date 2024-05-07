Of Course, Zack Snyder Fans' Response To David Corenswet's Superman Suit Reveal Are A Whole Bunch Of Henry Cavill Memes
Snyder fans are at it again, demanding more restoration!
DC's new co-CEO, James Gunn recently took to Instagram to give fans their first look at David Corenswet suited up as the new Superman. The unsanctimonious torch passing from Zack Snyder and Henry Cavill to Gunn and Corenswet after the shared universe reset certainly stirred up a storm, and things are still heating up on social media now that we have our first look at the new Supes in his beloved red trunks.
While many are eager to see how the Pearl actor will interpret the character of The Last Son of Krypton in Gunn's Superman, a significant portion of very vocal Snyder fans have responded in a way that's both amusing and revealing. The internet has been inundated with memes about this upcoming DC movie, many of which pay tribute to Cavill's portrayal of the Man of Steel. And this blend of homage and playful protest encapsulates the distinct fan culture surrounding the Snyderverse.
Snyder diehard @KMB_1186 shared fan art they found on Vero depicting a stylized take on Henry Cavill, replacing David Corenswet in Gunn’s reveal image, suited up once again – albeit in a much more comic-accurate suit. The art, which you can see below, was accompanied by the following caption:
Now there's a Supes suit#HenryCavillSuperman #SellSnyderVerseToNetflix #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/FfM8Sz4YQuMay 6, 2024
Self-described movie enthusiast @AkkiZac019 humorously used the reactions of the former WWE CEO, Vince McMahon, to represent the overwhelming approval for Cavill's Superman compared to others. Each frame captures McMahon's increasingly dramatic reactions, culminating in awe at Cavill's depiction. They claim the meme depicts their genuine response to each Supes casting.
Genuine reaction 🫠#HenryCavillSuperman #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/i0Rbq7kqCuMay 7, 2024
Adding another layer to the tapestry of fan reactions, superhero super fan @restoreZSJL contributed a meme that encapsulates the sentimental longing for Henry Cavill's portrayal of Superman. The meme uses an image of Wolverine from the X-Men: The Animated Series, shown nostalgically looking at a photo, cleverly edited to feature Cavill’s Kal-L. The caption "I miss him so much. #HenryCavillSuperman #RestoreTheSnyderVerse" succinctly expresses the deep emotional connection and yearning for the return of Cavill's iteration of the character.
I miss him so much.#HenryCavillSuperman#RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/A2CxK8ZnnAMay 6, 2024
As the debate rages on over the new direction of Superman and the broader DC universe, fans continue to advocate passionately for a return to Snyder’s original vision. X (formerly Twitter) user @SnyderQueen_ echoed this sentiment vividly, criticizing the current offerings from Warner Bros:
However, I am excited to see what the former Guardians of the Galaxy director brings to this first chapter of the new DCU. What we know about Superman is limited. But, based on the first look alone, Gunn revealed on Threads that the photo “was taken on set by Jess Miglio and was entirely in-camera,” I'm already stoked.
The image in question looks fantastic. And in my humble opinion, Corenswet looks perfect in the costume, and I think he will do a great job leading the Superman cast. The new super suit seems both modern and classic. The high collar feels like a definite nod to DC’s New 52 reboot take on the character, but we are also getting the return of the classic red trunks! Who would have thought we’d see the day?
We still have a bit of a wait until Clark Kent flies back onto the big screen, as Superman doesn’t land in theaters until July 11, 2025. Until then, you can check out our 2024 movie schedule to see what upcoming superhero movies are headed to a nearby theater.
