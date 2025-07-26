Why David Corenswet's Superman Has A Temper, According To The Director
Even Clark Kent has his limits.
The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, and we've got a new shared universe in the DCU, which is being overseen by co-CEO James Gunn. The first movie in Gods and Monsters is Gunn's take on Superman, which has been performing well at the box office. And the acclaimed filmmaker recently shared why having David Corenswet's Clark Kent have a temper was important for the story he was trying to tell.
The DCU is still in its early stages, with only a handful of projects released with a Max subscription aside from Superman. Fans are still dissecting that blockbuster, with James Gunn and company able to finally speak freely about its contents. In an interview with Picturehouse, the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker shared why he included some moments with the Man of Steel losing his temper. In his words:
He's not wrong. While Superman is a symbol for hope and kindness, he's not a perfect person. Most DC movies don't show the other side of Clark Kent, but the moral conundrums and his shortcoming are center stage for Gunn's blockbuster. That dynamic seems to be part of why Superman's critical response was so overwhelmingly positive.
HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
DC's streaming home is on HBO Max. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, with three tiers available for an HBO Max subscription. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.
There are a few moments where Clark Kent loses his temper throughout Superman's runtime. The first happens fairly early into the film, where Lois Lane is interviewing him and holding him accountable for world conflicts that he got involved in. This scene is included in Superman's trailer, and offers a new take on the Last Son of Krypton. Then there's the scene James Gunn referenced, where Superman barges into Lex Luthor's office and throws a table across a room when looking for Kyrpto.
Later in that same interview, the multitalented filmmaker spoke about what those sequences actually reveal about Clark Kent in the blockbuster. As she shared:
He's not wrong. While Kal-El struggles with this power and the horrifying message that came from his biological parents, he continues to be a kind and loving figure throughout Superman's runtime. It's his strength of character that is arguably his biggest super power in the end of the film.
It should be fascinating to see where David Corenswet's character goes in upcoming DC movies and TV shows. He should presumably be changed by the adventure we saw on the big screen, and I'm eager to see if/how he ends up joining the Justice Gang in the future.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Superman is in theaters now as part of the 2025 movie release list, and the DCU will once again expand when Peacemaker Season 2 hits theaters on August 21st.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.