The Rock Graciously Responded After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Totally Kicked Black Adam’s Butt At The Box Office

It’s no secret that comic book projects are dominating pop culture. And as such, various cinematic universes have been created by studios hoping to box office supremacy. Perhaps the biggest rivalry is between the DCEU and MCU, both of which have released blockbusters recently. And The Rock has graciously responded after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever totally kicked Black Adam’s butt at the box office.

Ryan Coogler’s highly anticipated Black Panther 2 hit theaters this weekend, to critical acclaim and strong box office numbers. Excitement was so high that it finally kicked Black Adam out of the #1 spot , weeks after Dwayne Johnson’s long-awaited DC flick was released. But it doesn’t sound like the actor/producer has any sore feelings, recently posting a message of congratulations on Twitter for all to see. Check it out below,

A huge congratulations to the entire #BlackPanther TEAM, @MarvelStudios @DisneyStudios Biggest opening ever for the month of November 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 💪🏾🥃 That’s a lot of happy movie goers around the world. Beautiful!!! Can’t wait to see the movie. ~ #BlackAdamNovember 13, 2022 See more

Talk about a class act. While some fans are wrapped up in the rivalry between Marvel and DC, that’s seemingly not how The Rock operates. He’s more than happy to share the box office with other movies, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. After all, Black Adam has been making plenty of money for weeks now , even passing $350 million at the global box office. And that all but guarantees the title character will return in either a potential sequel or Shazam crossover .

Dwayne Johnson’s recent tweet helps to show why so many people in the entertainment industry are ready to work with the wrestler turned actor. He seems like a total gentleman, even when a movie that means a lot to him like Black Adam is dethroned from the #1 spot at the box office. While some folks have complained about superhero fatigue, that doesn’t seem to be affecting either shared universe as both Black Panther 2 and Black Adam are raking in the bucks.

Both Black Adam and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been a long time coming. The Rock was attached to play his DC antihero for a decade , and he even brought back Henry Cavill as Superman in the process. As for Black Panther's sequel, anticipation has been at a fever pitch given the wild success of Ryan Coogler’s 2018 original. Add in the death of franchise star Chadwick Boseman , and the stakes were high when it was finally released to the masses.

While Dwayne Johnson is seemingly only at the beginning of his tenure as Black Adam in the DC Extended Universe, there are some fans who would no doubt like to see him also appear in the MCU sometime down the future. The Rock already looks like a comic book character with his swole physique, so he’s built (literally) for it. But it’s unclear if his conflict would allow him to work within both franchises.