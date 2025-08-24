James Gunn Had Two Big Words For John Cena After Taking Over As The Head Of DC: ‘When James Says Something, I Trust Him.’

While Peacemaker Season 2 recently hit the 2025 TV schedule , it was a long time coming. The first season of the DC series was available with an HBO Max subscription all the way back in 2022. It took, as John Cena himself recently put it, “1000 days” to get new episodes to fans. Part of this had to do with the changing of the guard over at DC, and the former WWE superstar just shared what Gunn had told him when all of this went down.

Per Cena, Gunn said “being patient” was going to be the key after the landmark decision was made to put the popular director at the head of the DCU. That two-word phrase really stuck with Cena, because it came into play as time passed after the critically acclaimed first season hit the schedule. When asked by Axel Talks Film what he and Gunn discussed, Cena got candid about how he does "trust" Gunn.



Being patient. When he took the job as head of DCU, there was a lot more stuff that needed to be organized ahead of Peacemaker, and I understand that. When James says something, I trust him. He’s like, ‘Be patient. We’re going to work it out.’ Here we are 1,000 days later, and we got it.

It came along with a ton of changes at Warner Bros. and DC including signing on David Corenswet as Superman (while he was filming Twisters ) and Millie Alcock as Supergirl. At this point, we know a certain scene from Peacemaker Season 1 was retrofitted to drop the likes of Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa . (Though Gunn also told TV Insider it “would cost too much money” to retrofit the whole show. )

Still, Cena’s Peacemaker is largely the Peacemaker we remember, and critics and fans alike are still largely enthusiastic over the series. In fact, its critical RT score is at a whopping 99% and fans at a still solid 81%. So, the wait seems as if it was worth it.

For years, new TV seasons came like clockwork thanks to network TV operating on a September-May schedule for the most part. But streaming has really changed those expectations. Big renewals (and new TV cancellations) come more haphazardly. Amidst this, HBO and Warner Bros. have really kind of been a big proponent of random timelines for new seasons.

Peacemaker Season 2 took 1,000 days. It’s been about the same amount of time since Euphoria Season 2 hit the schedule, though the Zendaya-led series finally went back into production and Season 3 is coming down the pipeline. House of the Dragon Season 2 hit the schedule in 2024, but with production expected into the fall of 2025 , we probably won’t be getting Season 3 until next year at the earliest.

The gaps are becoming wider and longer, and sometimes this can be a problem for shows, as people do drop them or forget to go back. But Cena is committed to the character, and he’s been pretty popular as a whole. I’m glad to see the show got another season and another story to tell, and I hope the series will continue.

