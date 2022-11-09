The Rock Reportedly Isn’t A Shazam! Fan, So What Does That Mean For Their Crossover?

Dwayne Johnson was cast to play Black Adam for DC so long ago that, at the time, his casting was the first indication we got that we might see the superhero Shazam on the big screen as well, as the two are traditionally arch enemies. In the end, we ended up getting a Shazam! movie first, but now that both he and Black Adam are in the DC extended universe many are expecting a crossover to eventually happen. But perhaps not, because one source claims Johnson isn’t a fan of Shazam!.

As of the beginning of November James Gunn and Peter Safran are officially in charge of DC’s movies. Both already have experience with the films, as Gunn directed The Suicide Squad and Safran has been behind producing several DC projects including Aquaman and Shazam!. While both have some credibility in the space, an anonymous source told The Wrap that Safran may have his work cut out for him, because Dwayne Johnson doesn’t love Shazam! According to the source…

Safran needs to win over all the other filmmakers... and Dwayne Johnson's thinly veiled disdain for Shazam means he probably isn't loving the idea that his boss is now the guy that produces 'Shazam.' Safran is pretty diplomatic, so I think he will pull it off but it won't be easy.

Needless to say, if Dwayne Johnson isn’t a Shazam fan, there may be some difficulty in getting him on board for any possible crossover between the two characters. And it has to be said the tone of the two franchises is very different, so even putting Zachary Levi’s Shazam and Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam in the same room has the potential to cause a bit of a tone conflict.

At the same time, this apparent “disdain” that Johnson reportedly has for the Shazam! franchise is a bit surprising. This is because alongside Peter Safran, another of the producers of both Shazam! and the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods is a guy named…*checks notes*... Dwayne Johnson.

Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions is one of the companies behind both Shazam! movies and Black Adam, likely something that was part of the deal in getting The Rock on board with DC in the first place. Certainly this wouldn’t give Johnson unilateral control over the direction of the franchise, but it would give one of the most powerful men in Hollywood a seat at the table.

Considering that a crossover between Black Adam and Shazam had to be part of the plans here, making a version of Shazam! that made Johnson happy would make sense for all involved. The Rock has certainly talked smack about Shazam, but that's exactly what you would expect a guy who knows a thing or two about promoting powerhouse match ups would do.

Even if The Rock’s feelings on Shazam! are accurate, even this anonymous source thinks that Peter Safran will ultimately be successful in bringing the two DC characters together. When that will happen, however, is anybody’s guess right now. Shazam! director David F. Sandberg says there haven't been any conversation about the crossover. And Dwayne Johnson clearly has Black Adam's sites set on Superman.