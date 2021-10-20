Dwayne Johnson Drops F-Bomb Over Black Adam’s Future Battle With Shazam

This past weekend as part of DC FanDome , we finally got our first real look at Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam. As we all probably expected, he looks ready to kick some serious ass. He’s absolutely ruthless in the few seconds that we saw in the teaser. And it sounds like, if Black Adam and Shazam ever cross paths, Dwayne Johnson isn’t going to be any kinder to him.

Black Adam is traditionally a nemesis of the DC hero Shazam and so, while nothing specific has ever been announced, fans are assuming that with Zachary Levi's hero and Dwayne Johnson's upcoming villain will at some point collide. Considering that Shazam isn’t exactly a ruthless killing machine in his movie, one fan wondered just how the two would be able to stand toe-to toe. Dwayne Johnson responded with a rather blunt, and NSFW, statement, that Shazam doesn’t stand a chance.

“Not a fucking thing”~ Black AdamOctober 20, 2021 See more

Dwayne Johnson says that this F-bomb is the response that Black Adam, would have, but it seems more like exactly what Dwayne Johnson really thinks. And honestly, it feels like a lot of people would actually agree with him.

Dwayne Johnson has been hyping Black Adam for years, promising that when the character finally arrives in the DC universe, that the balance of power would shift. It’s easy to see where he’s coming from. Even based on the brief clip we saw it’s clear that Black Adam is powerful.

And while the film version of Shazam is certainly also powerful, he’s also comical. The Shazam! film was quite lighthearted, since Shazam is actually just a kid. That’s not really a reflection of Shazam’s actual abilities, but it gives you the impression that if Shazam tried to clown around, Black Adam would make him regret it. If these two ever do come together, it’s not hard to see Black Adam just destroying the poor kid.

It seems so out of sorts that it honestly makes one wonder if we really will see Shazam and Black Adam fight at some point. The tone of each of the films seems so different that putting the characters together would seem like they just wouldn’t fit. They may technically exist in the same universe, but that doesn't mean it makes sense for them to cross over.

If Shazam and Black Adam do eventually cross paths, then it seems like the only reason Shazam may come out on top is that he’ll have back up. There is an entire Shazam Family, and Black Adam, as powerful as he is, is just one man. Maybe that’s how he’ll be beaten. Assuming of course that he doesn’t just kill them all.