The Rock's Black Adam Movie Didn't Do So Hot, But A Lot Of Fans Are Praising One Component Of The Film

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam movie was, according to the actor, going to change the balance of power in the DC universe. Unfortunately, that didn’t exactly happen. Black Adam failed to take off at the box office, and Johnson himself has revealed there’s no place for his Black Adam in the new DCU, at least for right now. However, every movie has fans, and Black Adam is no different. In fact, even among those who didn’t love the movie overall, there are apparently many who would still love to see more from, if not Black Adam, then at least the Justice Society of America.

A number of tweets have gone viral in recent weeks where many have suggested that the JSA was actually the best part of the Black Adam cast. The team was made up of Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan's Dr. Fate, Quintessa Windell's Cyclone and Noah Centinio's Atom Smasher, all of whom were entirely new additions in Black Adam, which only included one member of the original Justice League in the Black Adam post-credits scene. While it seems likely they have suffered the same death as Black Adam himself, there are fans who would love to see more.

I love Black Adam but the characters I found way more interesting & fun were the JSA. I would love a movie about them at some point in James Gunn's DCU. pic.twitter.com/B70T9armruAugust 16, 2023 See more

It was a somewhat strange setup with all these new heroes, which ended up being antagonists for the anti-hero Black Adam. It felt like there was a plan to make a new Justice League and just sort of soft reboot the superhero team in universe. But clearly the JSA struck a chord, as many fans thought the team worked and would like to see more.

Black Adam and Shazam 2 was honestly a toss up for me but I thought Black Adam was pretty silly goofy. Also the JSA were cool :))

Of course, part of the problem was that all these new heroes had to share the screen with Black Adam, so there wasn’t a great deal of time to develop them. This meant that while we got bits of pieces of details about the characters and their relationships, there wasn’t much depth. At least one fan is wondering if Black Adam might have worked better as a straightforward superhero battle between the title character and the JSA.

I liked the JSA, and felt Hawkman and Dr Fate interacted very well with Black Adam. Maybe they should've made a true JSA vs BLACK ADAM movie.

At this point, the new DCU Chapter 1 is moving forward, and while we don’t know with certainty that absolutely nothing from the previous universe will make the jump to the new one, it seems more and more unlikely with every passing day. As such, the return of the JSA is the longest of shots, even though there is clearly an audience for it…

The JSA was cool as fuck tbh

The JSA certainly aren’t the only things fans would love to see survive the DC Universe reboot. At this point, we’re not expecting new versions of these characters to appear on screen anytime soon, so maybe the return of the JSA as seen in Black Adam isn’t impossible.