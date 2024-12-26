Could X-Men's Tye Sheridan Return As Cyclops In The MCU? What He Says
Bring on the mutants!
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going strong for years now, constantly releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. A few years back, Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox finally opened the door for characters like Deadpool and the X-Men join the shared universe, and fans have been waiting for news about upcoming Marvel movies. There are countless questions about the X-Men, and now Cyclops actor Tye Sheridan offered his thoughts about possibly returning to that role.
The X-Men movies had a long run, with two generations of actors playing certain roles. Mutant characters have been slowly trickling into the MCU (like in The Marvels' credits scene) but it's been unclear when the X-Men will actually assemble on the big screen. Tye Sheridan played Scott Summers in the final two chapters of Fox's franchise, and spoke with ScreenRant about whether or not he think he'll be back in that role. In the 28 year-old actor's words:
Honestly, this makes sense. Despite being Cyclops himself, it sound like Sheridan is just as clueless as the public about exactly how the X-Men will factor into the MCU. What's more, the Ready Player One actor is unsure if the stories have run their course with the previous cast of X-Men actors.
While the MCU X-Men movie is a total mystery, Kevin Feige and company have been methodically bringing in characters from that team's lore throughout projects on the small and silver screens. Patrick Stewart appeared briefly in Doctor Strange 2 as Professor X, while Kelsey Grammer appeared as Beast in The Marvels. Of course, the strongest connection has been through Hugh Jackman returning as Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine, joined by a number of other X-Men character variants.
The wild success of X-Men '97 showed how much fans love the characters in that corner of the Marvel world, so whenever the X-Men appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe there will definitely be people paying attention. Tye Sheridan felt like he was finally getting his footing as Scott Summers in Dark Phoenix, but that ended up being the final chapter in Fox's franchise. He's still young enough to keep playing the character, but it's unclear what Kevin Feige has planned for the mutants.
The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.