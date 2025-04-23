Is X-Men’s Shawn Ashmore Joining His Cast Mates For The Next Avengers Movies? Here’s His Honest Take

News
By published

Will Iceman join the fight?

Iceman greeting Storm in X-Men: Days of Future Past
(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe consistently treats the public to new content, in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature a huge ensemble cast of characters. After Marvel's live-stream revealed Doomsday's cast included a number of the OG X-Men actors, and Iceman actor Shawn Ashmore got real about whether or not he might return.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but the cast list offered "some not all" of the actors who will appear. The X-Men movies were in around before the MCU, so it's thrilling that so many of the original actors are returning. During an interview with Nerd Reactor, Ashmore was asked if he'll pop up as Bobby. He got real, saying:

So this is the weird part of it. It’s like, if I was, I couldn’t say that I was, but I’m not. There’s been no contact. I’m not cast in it. I mean, I’ve been getting that since the last Deadpool movie. Everyone’s like, ‘Are you in it?’ And I’m like, ‘No.’ And they’re like, ‘Okay [winks].’ But no, no, I’m actually not. And again, I’m always open to coming back and playing that character. But yeah, so far, no, no contact.

Since Marvel security is notoriously tight, it's rare to get an honest answer from actors about Avengers: Doomsday. And while Ashmore clarified he wouldn't be able to tell the truth if he was returning as Iceman, it doesn't sound like he's has any conversations with the powers that be at the studio. So we probably shouldn't hold our breath for the return of the cryokinetic mutant.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
The X-Men franchise, and the MCU, are streaming on Disney+. Plans start start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan.

View Deal

Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have not-so-patiently been waiting for the X-Men to join the fun. Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox opened the door for this, but Kevin Feige and company haven't rushed to give the mutants their own movie. But worlds will really collide when Avengers: Doomsday brings back a number of beloved characters from the previous X-Men franchise.

Bobby and Kitty looking concerned in X-Men: Days of Future Past

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

While Shawn Ashmore's name wasn't included in the big Doomsday announcement, a number of his costars were. Specifically, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, Ian McKellen's Magneto, Kelsey Grammer's Beast, Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler, James Marsden's Cyclops, and Rebecca Romijn's Mystique. That's already a big group of X-Men, but fans are still hoping for even more of the OGs to return. Case in point: Ashmore's questions about Bobby/Iceman.

Of course, the 45 year-old actor isn't the only X-Men alum that's been asked about returning recently. For instance, Halle Berry also claimed to not be in Doomsday. But after seeing Andrew Garfield lie for years about Spider-Man, fans don't really believe superhero actors nowadays.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters May 1st, 2026. But first up is Thunderbolts*, arriving May 2nd as part of the 2025 movie release list.

TOPICS
Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about x men

X-Men’s Alan Cumming Explains ‘What’s Great’ About His Return As Nightcrawler In Avengers 4

After Hearing X-Men's Anna Paquin Was Asked About What It'd Take To Return As Rogue, I Need Her In Avengers: Doomsday

Ryan Seacrest Made An American Idol Gaffe For Maybe The First Time Ever, And Carrie Underwood Did Not Look Happy
See more latest
Most Popular
Ryan Seacrest and Carrie Underwood standing next to each other on American Idol.
Ryan Seacrest Made An American Idol Gaffe For Maybe The First Time Ever, And Carrie Underwood Did Not Look Happy
Damon Wayans&#039; Poppa holding his hand up to his ear in Poppa&#039;s House
Damon Wayans Spoke Out After CBS Canceled Poppa's House, And The First Comment Was Brutal
Sarah Michelle Gellar stands outside with a questioning look in I Know What You Did Last Summer.
'But She Is Dead.' Jennifer Kaytin Robinson Gets Real About The I Know What You Did Last Summer Conversation She Had With Sarah Michelle Gellar About Coming Back
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams looking with a straight face forward.
After Watching Wednesday Season 2's First Footage, I Have 3 Questions I Need Answered ASAP
Ben Affleck sits back at his desk with an assured expression in Air.
‘He’s Looking At No Shoes In His Closet.’ Ben Affleck Explains Why He Drew A Hard Line When It Came To Buying His Kid $6,000 Shoes
Still frame of Simu Liu from Shang-Chi.
Simu Liu Showed Up At The First Thunderbolts* Premiere After Revealing He Is Already Getting Those Avengers: Doomsday Abs Ready
Kanye West on BigBoyTV
Kanye West Just Hired A 'Hooligan Choir' Who Looks Like P. Diddy And Who 'Must Be Comfortable Wearing Swastikas'
Omega Mart entrance
I've Been To the Weirdest Attraction In Las Vegas, And It's A Grocery Store
Josh Duhamel in a cowboy hat on a horse in Ransom Canyon
Why Josh Duhamel Leaving Hollywood Was Good For His Family (And His Relationship With Grass)
Side by side of Drew Barrymore and Chloe Fineman.
Watching Chloe Fineman Teach Drew Barrymore How To Do Her 'Sexy Walk' Is Hilarious, But I'm More Focused On Her Structured Minidress