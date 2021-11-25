Would X-Men’s Kelsey Grammer Return To The Role Of Beast? Here’s The Latest

Before cinematic universes became commonplace, the X-Men movies were breaking ground in theaters. That franchise came to an end with Dark Phoenix, and moviegoers are expecting mutants to finally join the MCU in the next few years. So would X-Men 3 ’s Kelsey Grammer return to the role of Beast? Here’s the latest.

Beast is an OG member of the X-Men in the comics, and has been adapted for the small and silver screens a few times. Kelsey Grammer brought the blue guy to life in X-Men 3, but hasn’t returned to the role recently. So would the Frasier icon be down to clown? Here’s what he recently said,

I‘d love to do Beast again. Nobody’s really talked to me about it. I think maybe they’re gonna try to do another one. I’m assuming that they would go with, you know, the first is the best.

Well, there you have it. Kelsey Grammer seems interesting playing Beast again, if Marvel Studios ever comes calling. After all, he only got to really play Hank McCoy in one project. Although he did have a brief cameo in the happy ending of X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Kelsey Grammer’s comments to NJ.com is sure to delight comic book fans who would love to see Beast return to the big screen. While Nicholas Hoult played a younger version of Hank in the last four X-Men movies, it’s currently unclear if/how Marvel Studios is going to approach mutants . A new cast could be assembled, or maybe one of the previous two teams will return to the big screen.

The prospect of the X-Men hitting the MCU came when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties years ago. But Kevin Feige and company have been keeping their cards close to the chest regarding when/how the beloved team of heroes will return to the big screen. Hopefully Beast is included in the line-up, whenever mutants finally do join the massive franchise.

While Kelsey Grammer was the OG live-action Beast, actor Nicholas Hoult spent the last decade playing Hank McCoy in four different movies starting with X-Men: First Class. As such, he might be more likely to be joining the MCU if the studio employs some alums. Still, it would be awesome to see Kelsey Grammer playing the blue guy again.

It’s been years since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, so the fandom is getting antsy regarding if/when characters like the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Deadpool will finally join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some fans are theorizing that Scarlet Witch might help to bring mutants into the universe, but that remains to be seen.